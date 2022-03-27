Planning ahead: Major extension to Bijou By The Sea approved, Forres clubhouse a step closer and change of use for a boxing gym

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Moray Council.

A former Keith shop could be turned into a house, with a temporary change of use for a store to boxing gym in Elgin.

Planners have granted the seal of approval for a major extension at Bijou By The Sea restaurant in Portessie and new clubhouse at Forres residential park.

Transformation of Keith shop into house

A planning application has been submitted by Mr and Mrs Smith for the transformation of a Keith business into a house.

Mr and Mrs Smith, who are being represented by John Wink, have proposed the change of use of the shop at 67 Mid Street, Keith into a home.

It used to the base for T.A Smith painters and decorators.

KO for store

The Elgin Boxing Club has submitted a planning application to renew temporary consent for the change of use for a store to a boxing club.

The club’s Kevin Gentleman is being represented by Jason Grant in the application for the store on 41 North Street, Bishopmill, Elgin.

Over the years, Moray has produced boxing talent including Andrew Smart, Fraser Wilkinson and Megan Gordon, who became Scotland’s first-ever Commonwealth female boxer.

Over the past two weeks, Moray Council has also determined some applications.

A new clubhouse proposed for a Forres residential park and the transformation of a Portessie restaurant have been approved by planning chiefs.

New clubhouse at Forres residential park

A company will build a new clubhouse at their Forres residential park.

In June, Camelo Parks took over the management of Riverview Country Park, Mundole, Forres.

WA MacDonald Building Design Limited submitted a planning application on behalf of Mrs J Logan.

The proposal for the clubhouse is a four-phase development with a courtyard in the middle.

This application is for phase one, which is a coffee shop and a gym.

Planning documents previously said: “They are excited and enthusiastic about the future plans for Riverview Country Park and hope to list additional facilities soon.

“These facility will be for use of the residents of Riverview Country Park and potentially the local community.”

Extension to coastal restaurant given green light

Plans for a extension and alterations at the Bijou By The Sea restaurant have been approved by planning chiefs.

The application had been submitted by Stewart Reid Design on behalf of the Portessie restaurant’s owner David Robertson.

Mr Robertson also owns Buckie newsagent, gift and coffee shop JP Pozzi, as well as the Bijou coffee and gift shop in Elgin.

The development will be designed to be a Brodie-type destination with food.

This retail space will include the takeaway cake, coffee, ice cream counter.

The waterfront business will extend its opening hours into the early evening and offer takeaway options as well as sit-in dining.

Earlier this year, owner David Robertson said: “We have big plans for the beach to bring you a retail destination that Moray will be proud of.

“With this the case we have decided to remain closed until the work is complete.”

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk