Queen’s Birthday Honours: Gordon & MacPhail whisky businessmen Urquhart brothers made CBEs

Prominent Moray businessmen Ian and Michael Urquhart are made CBEs in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee honours list.

The brothers helped develop the family-owned whisky business Gordon & MacPhail which started as a grocery shop in 1895.

Their grandfather John Urquhart joined the founders James Gordon and John Alexander MacPhail in 1915 and their father George later became the second generation involved in the company.

At the helm of two family-owned Moray firms

George’s eldest son, Ian, joined in 1967, becoming managing director in 1990. He retired in 2007.

Ian, 74, who is president of Johnstons of Elgin and a Deputy Lieutenant of Moray, continues to play a pivotal role in many local and national charities and organisations.

Last year he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Glasgow Caledonian University in recognition of his service in two of Moray’s foremost industries.

He said: “It is an honour and a pleasure to receive this award in Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year.

“I have had the privilege to lead two successful family-owned Moray companies.

“They are two very different businesses – single malt Scotch whisky and Scottish cashmere – yet they share a commitment to producing the highest quality iconic products, now exported to over 60 markets throughout the world.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of my family and the wonderful staff at both Johnstons of Elgin and Gordon & MacPhail who I have worked with over the last 50 years.”

Ian’s brother David joined the family firm in 1972 and later became UK sales director. Michael started as Gordon & MacPhail finance director in 1981.

‘Roles have been occasionally challenging, but always rewarding’

On Ian’s retirement in 2007 David and Michael became joint managing directors. David retired in 2012 and died in 2015 aged 63.

Michael, 67, said: “I am delighted to receive this honour in such a special year for Her Majesty.

“I like to think this is not mine alone, but recognises the Urquhart family as a whole and our role in building a grocer’s shop in Elgin into a thriving business which exports around the world and is now the owner of two distilleries.

“Ian and I are only sorry our late brother David is not here to see the family honoured in this way.

“None of this, of course, would have been possible without the support and hard work of our wonderful staff at Gordon & MacPhail over the years.

“And of course I also have to thank my wife Ailsa and our four children for putting up with my almost non-stop travelling over the years.

Michael is chairman of the Scottish Committee of the Worshipful Company of Distillers and was previously Keeper of the Quaich and a Master of the Quaich as well as chairman of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry in the Highlands and Islands.

He is also a non-executive director at the National Theatre for Scotland and chairman of the Moray Growth Deal.

“All of these roles have involved working with some wonderful people who have supported me on a journey that has been fascinating, occasionally challenging but always rewarding.”

Moray Lord Lieutenant Seymour Monro said: “Ian has made a tremendous contribution to Gordon & MacPhail and to Johnstons of Elgin. He continues to be a most conscientious Deputy Lieutenant.

“Michael too had a distinguished career with Gordon & MacPhail and has made outstanding contributions to the Scottish whisky industry.

“It was sad that their brother, David, who also led Gordon & MacPhail and brought the European Pipe Band Championships to Forres, died before he too could have been recognised. All the brothers have been great local benefactors.”