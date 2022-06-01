Scotland let themselves down against Ukraine says skipper Andy Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland let themselves down against Ukraine says skipper Andy Robertson

By Andy Skinner
June 1, 2022, 11:05 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 11:22 pm
Andy Robertson following Scotland's defeat to Ukraine.
Andy Robertson following Scotland's defeat to Ukraine.

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson concedes his side let themselves down in the 3-1 loss to Ukraine which ended their World Cup dream.

The Scots were soundly beaten by a Ukrainian side ranked 27th in the world, but which had not played an international fixture since November.

Scotland will now miss out on a showdown with Wales on Sunday for a place at this winter’s finals in Qatar.

Despite the high stakes, Liverpool defender Robertson says Steve Clarke’s men fell well short of what was required in front of a sell-out Hampden Park crowd.

Robertson said: “It’s hugely disappointing. We’ve waited a long time for this game, our performances had been really good.

“To be honest, we didn’t really show up.

“Ukraine settled into the game a lot quicker than us and that continued really.

Scotland’s Andy Robertson at full time during a FIFA World Cup Play-Off Semi Final between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park, on June 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“We knew they were going to get tired and that was the case, but we gave ourselves too much of an uphill battle.

“With the way the game was going and the chances they had, we had to try and stay in the game.

“But we didn’t manage that, going two goals down and we ended up pushing at the end.

“We left ourselves open, which we had to do.

“We didn’t play the way we wanted to and that’s the most disappointing thing.

“Unfortunately it has passed us by now after a really positive campaign. We’ve let ourselves down.”

After falling 2-0 down to goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk, Scotland rallied through Callum McGregor’s goal.

Artem Dovbyk’s stoppage time goal sealed Scotland’s fate however, with Robertson admitting his side’s push came as too little, too late.

He added: “They were causing us problems in midfield in the first half.

“Callum and Billy were having to do too much running.

“They were trying to press but we had to help them and Ryan came on to load that area more.

“It worked but it was too late as we were 2-0 down by then.

“We had hoped to start the second half well but instead we gave them a foothold in the game.

Andy Robertson and Steve Clarke. 

“They had something to hold on to and it was too much of an uphill battle for us.”

Scotland had approached the game on a six-match winning run in competitive action, however Robertson says the time for reflection will be in the coming days.

The Scots must dust themselves down for three upcoming Nations League matches, starting with next Wednesday’s visit of Armenia to Glasgow.

Robertson added: “Look, it took us eleven games to get here. It was a positive campaign, finishing second, and getting a home play-off.

“We have to hurt, of course we do. We need to reflect tonight and tomorrow’s a new day. We have the Nations League and we have to try and push.

“That’s the World Cup gone for another four years and that’s really hard because we all have dreams of playing at big tournaments.

“But we didn’t put in a performance that justified that.

“We have to stick together, we know there will be scrutiny coming our way, we know we’ll be under fire.

“But we have to stick together as a group, we have made massive strides and there will be a time when we need to take perspective on that.

“But tonight’s not that time, all we can say is sorry to the fans in here and back home for disappointing them.

“We will try and dust ourselves down and go again.”

