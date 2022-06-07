Police name man killed in motorcycle crash in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Moray

Police name man killed in motorcycle crash in Moray

By Ellie Milne
June 7, 2022, 7:51 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 8:19 am
The 27-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Image by JasperImage.
A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Moray has been named.

James Meek, from Sunderland, was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when the one-vehicle crash happened.

Emergency services were called to the unclassified Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm, at around 10.30am.

Officers and paramedics attended, but the 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have expressed their sincere thanks and gratitude to those who stopped to help following the collision.

The road was closed for some time while an investigation was carried out by officers.

Police are continuing to appeal for information or dashcam footage from the scene.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with James’ family and friends at this sad time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to please get in touch. Drivers who may have captured dashcam footage of the vehicle are also being urged to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1276 of June 4.

