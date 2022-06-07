Police name man killed in motorcycle crash in Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Moray has been named.

James Meek, from Sunderland, was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when the one-vehicle crash happened.

Emergency services were called to the unclassified Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm, at around 10.30am.

Officers and paramedics attended, but the 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have expressed their sincere thanks and gratitude to those who stopped to help following the collision.

The road was closed for some time while an investigation was carried out by officers.

Police are continuing to appeal for information or dashcam footage from the scene.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with James’ family and friends at this sad time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to please get in touch. Drivers who may have captured dashcam footage of the vehicle are also being urged to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1276 of June 4.