‘Major’ gull management plan needed for Elgin – but who’s going to pay?

Gulls have been a major problem in Elgin for what seems to feel like forever.

Locals have reported noise at all hours of the day, disgusting mess and menacing attacks that have led to injuries.

Over recent years, it feels the problem has increased in Moray’s biggest town.

But this week, a group met to sow the first seeds of a plan to manage the gulls.

NatureScot’s south Highland manager Chris Donald met Moray Council officers, Elgin Community Council and local councillors to find a solution.

Mr Donald explained that generally, the gull population is “declining”, adding: “We need to think carefully about how to manage it.”

“We need a major plan which tackles the big issues in Elgin.

“We need information on the population size, hotspots, measures and costings for the ways to tackle the problem.”

Work to start on plan

Elgin BID have volunteered to collect statistics from contractors specialist Vermin Control on statistics like the amount of eggs removed.

It is hoped that it will give a basis for work on the management plan.

The contractors have been clearing rooftops of the nests to prevent chicks hatching.

Elgin BID chief executive Gemma Cruickshank said: “We want a straightforward plan to tackle the issue.

“We will continue to invest to tackle the gull problems especially in the town centre where our members are based.

“We are happy to collect statistics from Rob Teasdale of specialist Vermin Control to get the ball rolling with the plan.”

Who pays? And who’s responsible?

Council official Jim Grant raised concerns over financing the plan.

He said: “There isn’t a legal duty for the council to tackle it and we can’t force buildings to put netting on roofs.

“We don’t have a legal duty to tackle the gull problem and in the amidst the financial climate as a officer I would advise councillors that there is £20m savings needed.

“It would be a matter to lobby Scottish Government and NatureScot for legal duty and funding.”

The Scottish Government previously said they had “no plans” to provide funding to local authorities to combat gull problems.

Rules to tackle gulls

It is illegal to destroy eggs, chicks or nests without a licence. In recent years the local authority has used one to have them removed from buildings.

Efforts supported by the Common Good Fund, for egg and nest removals across Elgin, were “slowly working” according to councillor John Divers.

Mr Divers said: “There was slow improvement in Elgin South with the removal of eggs project.

“However it had to be stopped due to the change to the rules which is frustrating and I continue to question it as we aren’t killing birds.”

Tightening up of the licensing rules by NatureScot means it is individual property owners or occupiers who need to apply for a license, as opposed to one covering a designated area.

Home owners can also install prevention measures to deter gulls.

Got a gull story?

If you have been directly affected by the gull crisis in Elgin, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk or by calling 07813 400566.