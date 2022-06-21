‘Major’ gull management plan needed for Elgin – but who’s going to pay?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘Major’ gull management plan needed for Elgin – but who’s going to pay?

By Sean McAngus
June 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 21, 2022, 1:44 pm
Gulls at Doocot Park in Elgin.
Gulls at Doocot Park in Elgin.

Gulls have been a major problem in Elgin for what seems to feel like forever.

Locals have reported noise at all hours of the day, disgusting mess and menacing attacks that have led to injuries.

Over recent years, it feels the problem has increased in Moray’s biggest town.

But this week, a group met to sow the first seeds of a plan to manage the gulls.

NatureScot’s south Highland manager Chris Donald met Moray Council officers, Elgin Community Council and local councillors to find a solution.

Two seagulls fight it out in Elgin’s town centre. Pictures by Jason Hedges

Mr Donald explained that generally, the gull population is “declining”, adding: “We need to think carefully about how to manage it.”

“We need a major plan which tackles the big issues in Elgin.

“We need information on the population size, hotspots, measures and costings for the ways to tackle the problem.”

Work to start on plan

Elgin BID have volunteered to collect statistics from contractors specialist Vermin Control on statistics like the amount of eggs removed.

It is hoped that it will give a basis for work on the management plan.

The contractors have been clearing rooftops of the nests to prevent chicks hatching.

Elgin BID’s Gemma Cruickshank is pictured in Elgin town centre.

Elgin BID chief executive Gemma Cruickshank said: “We want a straightforward plan to tackle the issue.

“We will continue to invest to tackle the gull problems especially in the town centre where our members are based.

“We are happy to collect statistics from Rob Teasdale of specialist Vermin Control to get the ball rolling with the plan.”

Who pays? And who’s responsible?

Council official Jim Grant raised concerns over financing the plan.

He said: “There isn’t a legal duty for the council to tackle it and we can’t force buildings to put netting on roofs.

“We don’t have a legal duty to tackle the gull problem and in the amidst the financial climate as a officer I would advise councillors that there is £20m savings needed.

“It would be a matter to lobby Scottish Government and NatureScot for legal duty and funding.”

The Scottish Government previously said they had “no plans” to provide funding to local authorities to combat gull problems.

Rules to tackle gulls

It is illegal to destroy eggs, chicks or nests without a licence. In recent years the local authority has used one to have them removed from buildings.

Efforts supported by the Common Good Fund, for egg and nest removals across Elgin, were “slowly working” according to councillor John Divers.

Mr Divers said: “There was slow improvement in Elgin South with the removal of eggs project.

“However it had to be stopped due to the change to the rules which is frustrating and I continue to question it as we aren’t killing birds.”

Tightening up of the licensing rules by NatureScot means it is individual property owners or occupiers who need to apply for a license, as opposed to one covering a designated area.

Home owners can also install prevention measures to deter gulls.

Gull.

Got a gull story?

If you have been directly affected by the gull crisis in Elgin, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk or by calling 07813 400566.

