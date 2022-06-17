Moray Council spend £22,000 on ’emergency repairs’ for historic Glenernie Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray Council spend £22,000 on ’emergency repairs’ for historic Glenernie Bridge

By Cameron Roy
June 17, 2022, 4:13 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 6:20 pm
The Glenernie Bridge in 2018.
The Glenernie Bridge in 2018. Supplied by Moray Council.

Moray Council in spending £22,000 on emergency repairs to the historical Glenernie Bridge.

The works are needed for the upstream parapet wall to be rebuilt after the south end of the bridge on the A940 Forres to Grantown road was hit by a vehicle.

Since the bridge is a listed structure, once it has been repaired it will have to look the same as it did before the damage.

The contract states that as much stone as possible from the south embankment is to be recovered for use in rebuilding the parapet to its original level. Any further stone must be “of similar locally sourced material”.

The project will also have to be pointed with St Astier mortar, which is a traditional limestone used on historical buildings.

Bridge to close

Moray Council stated on the contract that the bridge on the A940 would be closed to all users and traffic management would be required to move drivers through planned diversion routes.

Diversion routes for small vehicles will flow through the B9007, but HGV traffic will follow A939 to Nairn and along the A96.

Currently, it is not known how long the diversion will be in place.

The contract was not made available to other companies to bid for and was awarded directly to Geo-Structural Limited, which is based just outside Airdrie.

A spokesman for Moray Council said: “We’re in the process of arranging emergency repairs and temporary traffic lights will be in operation until these are complete.

“As the bridge is a listed structure, upon completion of the works it will look the same as it did before the accident.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]