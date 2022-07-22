Seeing Spots at Yayoi Kusama: Friday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles July 22, 2022, 4:16 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 5:05 pm Children apply the first stickers to Yayoi Kusama's interactive work The obliteration room at the Tate Modern in London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 22. Friday’s news in pictures. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with Olympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds after lighting the Legacy Flame during the London 2012 Olympics 10th Anniversary Event held at Bridge One at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire. A protester shows a placard with anti-government slogans during a protest against military eviction of protesters from their protest site in the president’s office premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo by AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team Jumbo-Visma, Danish Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma and Belgian Tiesj Benoot of Jumbo-Visma pictured in action during stage 19 of the Tour de France cycling race, from Castelnau-Magnoac – Cahors. Photo by Shutterstock Young Palestinian contortionists combine backbends during a training session, in Gaza City. Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Children apply the first stickers to Yayoi Kusama’s interactive work The obliteration room at the Tate Modern in London, which begins as a blank white apartment filled with all white furniture. Visitors are given a sticker sheet of colourful dots as they enter to turn the installation into a sea of colour. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire A man jumps into the Treska River near the village of Matka, west of the capital city Skopje, North Macedonia. The highest temperature in North Macedonia exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Festival goers take part in Disco Yoga on the lakeside stage at Latitude festival on the second day. Photo by Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock The Royal Air Force ‘Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’ along with the Irish Air Corps aerobatic display team ‘The Silver Swallows’ perform a fly past over Dublin city as part of a special centenary Veterans Day celebration. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire Pnar, or Jaintia, tribals carry ‘Rongs’ or chariots and dance in muddy waters during Behdienkhlam festival celebrations in Tuber village, in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, India. Behdienkhlam is a traditional festival of the Pnars celebrated after sowing is done seeking a good harvest and to drive away plague and diseases. Young men symbolically drive away evil spirits by beating the roof of every house with bamboo poles. Photo by AP Photo/Anupam Nath Daleks come to Edinburgh: Thursday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Could YOU pass the Aberdeen taxi driver’s knowledge test? Take our quiz to find out WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview – each club’s prospects ahead of big kick-off, plus our TWO highlights games revealed Andrew Martin: My drive in Cilla Black’s Mini 1000 Protesters to target ‘major polluters’ as part of climate camp in Aberdeen