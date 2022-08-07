Buckie lifeboat helps yacht with ‘fouled propeller’ near Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie lifeboat was scrambled to help a vessel which had its propeller snagged underwater near Lossiemouth harbour.

The 32-foot vessel had what is known as a “fouled propeller”, which is when the propeller gets caught in something submerged and the engine cuts out.

The crew of the Buckie lifeboat received the call at around 3.15pm and were on the scene by 4pm along with Burghead Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT).

Buckie lifeboat are now attempting to tow the vessel back into Lossiemouth harbour with the assistance of Burghead CRT.

There are two people onboard the vessel and no reports of injuries.