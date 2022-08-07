Buckie lifeboat helps yacht with ‘fouled propeller’ near Lossiemouth By Ross Hempseed August 7, 2022, 4:21 pm Updated: August 7, 2022, 4:59 pm 0 Buckie lifeboat was sent out to help yacht in distress. Picture by Kenny Elrick. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Buckie lifeboat was scrambled to help a vessel which had its propeller snagged underwater near Lossiemouth harbour. The 32-foot vessel had what is known as a “fouled propeller”, which is when the propeller gets caught in something submerged and the engine cuts out. The crew of the Buckie lifeboat received the call at around 3.15pm and were on the scene by 4pm along with Burghead Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT). Buckie lifeboat are now attempting to tow the vessel back into Lossiemouth harbour with the assistance of Burghead CRT. There are two people onboard the vessel and no reports of injuries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Paddleboarder swept out to sea off Wick coast rescued by lifeboat after being spotted by fishing vessel Rescue teams assist after 26ft yacht runs aground at Cruden Bay Wick lifeboat rescues stranded crew after unknown item gets stuck in boat’s propeller Buckie lifeboat crew deployed to tow engine-less fishing vessel back to port