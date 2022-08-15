Speeding crackdown to take place in Moray village after residents raise concerns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A speeding crackdown is due to take place in a Moray village after locals raised concerns.

Residents of Roseisle have raised serious safety concerns regarding the speed of motorists travelling through the community.

Locals say cars and lorries have been failing to slow down to 30mph, with many fearing the problem may only continue to get worse.

Their concerns were raised with MSP Richard Lochhead during his latest surgery in the area.

The Moray MSP has now written to both police and Moray Council calling for urgent change to help tackle the problem.

Police have confirmed they are working to address the issue.

Speeding a ‘real concern’ for Roseisle residents

Mr Lochhead is calling for road signage in the area to be improved by Moray Council followed by the completion of a new road survey.

He said: “This is an issue that has been raised with Moray Council and Police Scotland in the past but local residents tell me they feel the problem is getting worse and they are keen for the authorities to revisit the issue and look at what more can be done.”

Mr Lochhead has also asked police to step up patrols in the area to help prevent the situation from escalating.

Chief Inspector Simon Reid, local area commander for Elgin said: “Local people in Roseisle have cited speeding as a real concern for them.

“We recognise how the local community feel about this matter and I can confirm it is something the division, alongside colleagues from our national roads policing unit, are working on alongside our partners to tackle the issue.”

SNP councillor for Heldon and Laich Neil Cameron added: “I too have had concerns about speeding at Roseisle raised with me and I am now following up with officers in the Moray Council to ask how we can respond to those concerns and support the community to feel safe.

“The first step would be to carry out a new survey to assess the scale of the problem in the village and to allow the authorities to consider what action can be taken.”