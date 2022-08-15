Speeding crackdown to take place in Moray village after residents raise concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Speeding crackdown to take place in Moray village after residents raise concerns

By Michelle Henderson
August 15, 2022, 7:36 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 7:37 pm
Residents of Roseisle have raised serious safety concerns regarding the speed of traffic travelling through the community.
Residents of Roseisle have raised serious safety concerns regarding the speed of traffic travelling through the community.

A speeding crackdown is due to take place in a Moray village after locals raised concerns.

Residents of Roseisle have raised serious safety concerns regarding the speed of motorists travelling through the community.

Locals say cars and lorries have been failing to slow down to 30mph, with many fearing the problem may only continue to get worse.

Their concerns were raised with MSP Richard Lochhead during his latest surgery in the area.

The Moray MSP has now written to both police and Moray Council calling for urgent change to help tackle the problem.

Police have confirmed they are working to address the issue.

Speeding a ‘real concern’ for Roseisle residents

Mr Lochhead is calling for road signage in the area to be improved by Moray Council followed by the completion of a new road survey.

He said: “This is an issue that has been raised with Moray Council and Police Scotland in the past but local residents tell me they feel the problem is getting worse and they are keen for the authorities to revisit the issue and look at what more can be done.”

Police continue to patrol areas across the north-east to prevent road crime.

Mr Lochhead has also asked police to step up patrols in the area to help prevent the situation from escalating.

Chief Inspector Simon Reid, local area commander for Elgin said: “Local people in Roseisle have cited speeding as a real concern for them.

“We recognise how the local community feel about this matter and I can confirm it is something the division, alongside colleagues from our national roads policing unit, are working on alongside our partners to tackle the issue.”

SNP councillor for Heldon and Laich Neil Cameron added: “I too have had concerns about speeding at Roseisle raised with me and I am now following up with officers in the Moray Council to ask how we can respond to those concerns and support the community to feel safe.

“The first step would be to carry out a new survey to assess the scale of the problem in the village and to allow the authorities to consider what action can be taken.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

poundland fire
Poundland fire in Elgin being treated as 'suspicious'
0
Pictured are 15 members from different teams around the north and north-east standing in front of the oldest Coastguard rescue vehicle in the fleet. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Lifesavers on land and sea: Coastguard celebrates 200 years of saving lives aboard Aberdeen…
0
Benjamin Mearns sexually assaulted a girl at the River Spey near Fochabers
Predator who attacked girl, 14, at river 'won't get the help he needs in…
Speyside Brewery founder Seb Jones will continue as managing director.
Speyside Brewery back in business at bigger premises in Forres after Covid hiatus
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a horror movie blackmailer and a dark day for Skye
Plans to transform a building where a Elgin florist is currently resident into restaurant, canine business and change of use for Baxters Highland Village.
Elgin florist could be transformed into Thai restaurant, new bar for the high street…
0
James MacInnes will backpack across the Swedish Artic Circle.
Moray man takes on 'painful' backpacking trip across Swedish wilderness to fundraise for cancer…
0
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. RNLI Buckie Severn-class lifeboat, the 'William Blannin'. Picture shows; Buckie lifeboat . Buckie . Supplied by Buckie Lifeboat Date; 20/02/2022
Buckie lifeboat launches search for yacht 'confused' in thick fog
0
Sepa issued flood alert
Flood alerts issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands as thunderstorms threaten region
Two men are due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection to a theft.
Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash in Moray
0

More from Press and Journal

The assault happened in Kellands Park in Inverurie. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Teenager, 18, taken to hospital following assault in Inverurie
0
Rowena MacDonald was injured at her home in Tarskavaig. Picture by Jason Hedges
Fundraiser set up to help Rowena MacDonald and her family following Skye tragedy
0
Jessica Munro sets off for her first day at Crown Primary, Inverness, with mum Dawn. Picture by Jason Hedges
And they're off: Excitement and tears for Highland's new primary ones
0
Post Thumbnail
New report says green jobs growth strongest in Scotland but skills gap threatens north-east…
0
Many households may struggle to keep the lights on in the coming months (Photo: Yevhen Prozhyrko/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Energy prices should freeze, not people in need
0
Emma Logie, of Keith Golf Club.
Golf: Keith's Emma Logie is first through to Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies…
0