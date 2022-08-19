Moray foodbank records 110% increase in users – as number of people seeking cold food parcels also rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray foodbank records 110% increase in users – as number of people seeking cold food parcels also rises

By Lauren Robertson
August 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 7:26 am
Volunteers at Moray Food Plus. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Volunteers at Moray Food Plus. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Increasing numbers of people are turning to a Moray foodbank for cold parcels.

With energy prices on the up, many people are looking for cheap ways to eat.

Moray Food Plus has always offered cold food parcels to those referred to the foodbank, but say they have seen more and more people selecting them in recent months.

It comes as the charity revealed a soar in the number of people coming through the doors for help.

In June, the number of people relying on Moray Food Plus was 113% higher than in 2021.

An example of a cold food parcel for one person.

In the first financial quarter, a total of 2,157 people were supported by the foodbank – an increase of 71% from the same period last year.

Mairi McCallum, project manager at Moray Food Plus, said the Elgin-based service is operating at capacity.

She said: “When we’re speaking to people the main reason why they’re coming to us is the cost of living and food prices going up.

“Our donation levels have stayed the same which is great. The problem is the demand has been so high that we have this gap between demand and what we’re getting in.”

Cold food parcels

Cold food parcels include bread, cheese and meat pastes as well as instant soup packets if someone has a kettle they can use.

Many are making the “difficult decision” to favour instant meals – as using a kettle or microwave is cheaper than using a hob or oven – and things that don’t require heat at all.

People from all walks of life come into the foodbank on the town’s high street, but the service has noticed an increase in those over 65.

Mrs McCallum said: “It’s a group that haven’t traditionally come to the foodbank for support but we’re definitely having more older people come in.

“They’re on a fixed income so rising energy prices are having an impact on them.”

Winter around the corner

Though we have not yet reached the end of August, fears for the coming winter are already mounting.

Moray Food Plus is currently coping with increased demand, but Mrs McCallum said the predicted added pressure is a “concern”.

Volunteers at Moray Food Plus. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“It is quite frightening that winter is just around the corner,” she said.

“We know more people are going to need help and support so we’re worried about how we’re going to manage to meet that need.”

Last year, the service gave out hot water bottles and blankets to locals who couldn’t afford to heat their homes, and it is prepared to do the same again if funding enables it to.

Mrs McCallum said: “That was something we never expected to have to do as a foodbank but we anticipate that might be worse this year.

“Sitting in the cold with three jumpers on isn’t the answer.”

We are running low on tinned vegetables – any donations would be appreciated. Drop off points include Asda, Lidl in…

Posted by Moray Food Plus on Thursday, 11 August 2022

Big Food Appeal

Moray Food Plus encourages people in the region to get in touch with the council’s money advice service before contacting the foodbank to ensure they are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to.

The rising cost of living is leading people across the north and north-east into food poverty. Winter will again pose the difficult question: to heat or to eat?

The Press and Journal’s The Big Food Appeal raises awareness of the help and support available to people across the region who are struggling with increasing costs.

Check out our interactive map to find the foodbank closest to you, or if you’re not sure if you can use a foodbank take a look at our article that debunks the myths around them.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Officials say the closure at Cullen West Pier has been imposed to ensure the safety of the general public and harbour users.
Cullen West Pier partially closed due to safety concerns
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
Members of the Moray local review body voted in favour of granting an appeal to install uPVG windows in a C listed building on Findochty conservation area.
uPVC windows approved for listed building in Findochty conservation area
0
Police are appealing for information to find Logan Simpson.
Teen Logan Simpson, 14, reported missing from Keith
0
Chris Price has already been elected as a Buckie councillor.
Christopher Price resignation: Moray Labour demands Lib Dems pay by-election costs
0
Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
'Fighting like rats in a sack': What YOU think about Moray Council after Christopher…
0
Macduff Aquarium is one of the venues taking part in Doors Open Days. Picture by Jason Hedges.
IN FULL: All the places taking part in Doors Open Day in Aberdeen, Highlands,…
0
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons join major exercise in Australia
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0