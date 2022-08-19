Moray foodbank records 110% increase in users – as number of people seeking cold food parcels also rises

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Increasing numbers of people are turning to a Moray foodbank for cold parcels.

With energy prices on the up, many people are looking for cheap ways to eat.

Moray Food Plus has always offered cold food parcels to those referred to the foodbank, but say they have seen more and more people selecting them in recent months.

It comes as the charity revealed a soar in the number of people coming through the doors for help.

In June, the number of people relying on Moray Food Plus was 113% higher than in 2021.

In the first financial quarter, a total of 2,157 people were supported by the foodbank – an increase of 71% from the same period last year.

Mairi McCallum, project manager at Moray Food Plus, said the Elgin-based service is operating at capacity.

She said: “When we’re speaking to people the main reason why they’re coming to us is the cost of living and food prices going up.

“Our donation levels have stayed the same which is great. The problem is the demand has been so high that we have this gap between demand and what we’re getting in.”

Cold food parcels

Cold food parcels include bread, cheese and meat pastes as well as instant soup packets if someone has a kettle they can use.

Many are making the “difficult decision” to favour instant meals – as using a kettle or microwave is cheaper than using a hob or oven – and things that don’t require heat at all.

People from all walks of life come into the foodbank on the town’s high street, but the service has noticed an increase in those over 65.

Mrs McCallum said: “It’s a group that haven’t traditionally come to the foodbank for support but we’re definitely having more older people come in.

“They’re on a fixed income so rising energy prices are having an impact on them.”

Winter around the corner

Though we have not yet reached the end of August, fears for the coming winter are already mounting.

Moray Food Plus is currently coping with increased demand, but Mrs McCallum said the predicted added pressure is a “concern”.

“It is quite frightening that winter is just around the corner,” she said.

“We know more people are going to need help and support so we’re worried about how we’re going to manage to meet that need.”

Last year, the service gave out hot water bottles and blankets to locals who couldn’t afford to heat their homes, and it is prepared to do the same again if funding enables it to.

Mrs McCallum said: “That was something we never expected to have to do as a foodbank but we anticipate that might be worse this year.

“Sitting in the cold with three jumpers on isn’t the answer.”

Moray Food Plus encourages people in the region to get in touch with the council’s money advice service before contacting the foodbank to ensure they are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to.

