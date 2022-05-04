First Liberal Democrat on Moray Council for more than 15 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As people prepare to go to the polls tomorrow, the Liberal Democrats are already enjoying having their first councillor in Moray for 15 years.

Providing nothing disastrous happens between now and the end of the week, Christopher Price will be declared one of the three members representing the Buckie ward of Moray Council.

He will be joined by the current SNP councillor for the area Sonya Warren and Conservative Neil McLennan.

As only three people put themselves forward for election, they will take up the three seats available in the ward without a ballot taking place.

Mr Price is a travel clerk with the Ministry of Defence, and has pledged to work with his fellow ward councillors for the benefit of the people living there.

He said: “I was disappointed that the Buckie ward was uncontested, and also feel for voters who may feel they haven’t had their say in this council election.

“What I will guarantee to the people of Buckie ward is that their three councillors care deeply about the local community, and although our political views may not completely align, we all share a common desire to provide the highest levels of service and dedication to the ward.”

Originally from Swansea, Mr Price moved to Moray with his family 17 years ago.

He said: “I think I’m a helpful and empathetic person. I listen to people’s concerns and I meet challenges wherever possible.

“Having a Liberal Democrat on Moray Council has been a long time coming, and I’m looking forward to bringing fresh ideas and positivity to the roll.”

‘Long time coming’

The election will take place on Thursday with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm.

Voting will be carried out using the single transferable voting system that allows people to choose as few or as many candidates as they like, ranking them in numerical order of preference starting with one.

A total of 42 candidates will contest the 26 seats available on the council.

The count will take place in Elgin Town Hall on Friday.