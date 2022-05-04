First Liberal Democrat on Moray Council for more than 15 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

First Liberal Democrat on Moray Council for more than 15 years

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
May 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 11:46 am
Christopher Price will be declared the first Liberal Democrat councillor in Moray for 15 years this week.
Christopher Price will be declared the first Liberal Democrat councillor in Moray for 15 years this week.

As people prepare to go to the polls tomorrow, the Liberal Democrats are already enjoying having their first councillor in Moray for 15 years.

Providing nothing disastrous happens between now and the end of the week, Christopher Price will be declared one of the three members representing the Buckie ward of Moray Council.

He will be joined by the current SNP councillor for the area Sonya Warren and Conservative Neil McLennan.

As only three people put themselves forward for election, they will take up the three seats available in the ward without a ballot taking place.

Mr Price is a travel clerk with the Ministry of Defence, and has pledged to work with his fellow ward councillors for the benefit of the people living there.

Only three candidates put their names forward for the Buckie ward of Moray Council in the local government elections.

He said: “I was disappointed that the Buckie ward was uncontested, and also feel for voters who may feel they haven’t had their say in this council election.

“What I will guarantee to the people of Buckie ward is that their three councillors care deeply about the local community, and although our political views may not completely align, we all share a common desire to provide the highest levels of service and dedication to the ward.”

Originally from Swansea, Mr Price moved to Moray with his family 17 years ago.

He said: “I think I’m a helpful and empathetic person. I listen to people’s concerns and I meet challenges wherever possible.

“Having a Liberal Democrat on Moray Council has been a long time coming, and I’m looking forward to bringing fresh ideas and positivity to the roll.”

‘Long time coming’

The election will take place on Thursday with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm.

Voting will be carried out using the single transferable voting system that allows people to choose as few or as many candidates as they like, ranking them in numerical order of preference starting with one.

A total of 42 candidates will contest the 26 seats available on the council.

The count will take place in Elgin Town Hall on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]