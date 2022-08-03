Marc Macrae quits as Moray Council convener ahead of no confidence vote and asks police to investigate claims he is being harassed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Marc Macrae quits as Moray Council convener ahead of no confidence vote and asks police to investigate claims he is being harassed

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 3, 2022, 2:03 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 2:40 pm
Moray Council convener Marc Macrae is standing down. Picture by Jason Hedges
Moray Council convener Marc Macrae is standing down. Picture by Jason Hedges

Moray Council convener Marc Macrae has stepped down from the role.

The Conservative councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde has also asked police to investigate claims he is being harassed.

A vote of no confidence was to be held against Mr Macrae at a meeting of Moray Council next week.

His move comes after former Conservative colleague Frank Brown said the councillor was not a “fit and proper person” to be the civic head of the council when he was voted into the position in May following complaints about his behaviour.

Mr Macrae said he was not proud of his actions and had apologised straight away.

Moray Council ‘has to move forward’

In a statement released to the Northern Scot newspaper today, he said: “Stepping aside as convener will enable me to clear my name of unfounded allegations.

“At the moment these allegations are creating a distraction to the important work which I, and my fellow councillors within the administration, are trying to do.

“Therefore, after much reflection, I have decided that it is in the best interest of the administration that I step aside from this very public role as I do not wish my personal situation to mar the good work of the team or the council.”

He added: “The council has to move forward.

“After the meeting next week we need to focus on setting the budget for the next year, and I don’t want anything to take away from that.”

Mr Macrae will remain as chairman of the economic development and infrastructure committee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]