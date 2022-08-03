Marc Macrae quits as Moray Council convener ahead of no confidence vote and asks police to investigate claims he is being harassed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council convener Marc Macrae has stepped down from the role.

The Conservative councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde has also asked police to investigate claims he is being harassed.

A vote of no confidence was to be held against Mr Macrae at a meeting of Moray Council next week.

His move comes after former Conservative colleague Frank Brown said the councillor was not a “fit and proper person” to be the civic head of the council when he was voted into the position in May following complaints about his behaviour.

Mr Macrae said he was not proud of his actions and had apologised straight away.

Moray Council ‘has to move forward’

In a statement released to the Northern Scot newspaper today, he said: “Stepping aside as convener will enable me to clear my name of unfounded allegations.

“At the moment these allegations are creating a distraction to the important work which I, and my fellow councillors within the administration, are trying to do.

“Therefore, after much reflection, I have decided that it is in the best interest of the administration that I step aside from this very public role as I do not wish my personal situation to mar the good work of the team or the council.”

He added: “The council has to move forward.

“After the meeting next week we need to focus on setting the budget for the next year, and I don’t want anything to take away from that.”

Mr Macrae will remain as chairman of the economic development and infrastructure committee.