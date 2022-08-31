Vehicle stolen from Peterhead Golf Club after break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A utility vehicle has been stolen from Peterhead Golf Club following a break-in.

Thieves are believed to have broken into the site between 1.30pm on Monday, August 22, and 4.30am the next day.

One vehicle was taken from the club‘s greenkeepers shed. However, it was later recovered on the fairway.

Police are now appealing for information to track the culprits.

PC Ceara Hayton, from Peterhead community policing team, said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who may of witnessed the incident, seen any suspicious persons on the golf course or who may have CCTV footage from the surrounding area.”

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or get in touch via their website.

Alternatively, people can submit a report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.