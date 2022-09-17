Nearly £4,000 pledged to help family of Dr Gray’s doctor who drowned after heart attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Nearly £4,000 pledged to help family of Dr Gray’s doctor who drowned after heart attack

By Cameron Roy
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Mike Watson, pictured left, is fundraising for Mike Wilson's, pictured right, family. Supplied by Mike Watson.
Mike Watson, pictured left, is fundraising for Mike Wilson's, pictured right, family. Supplied by Mike Watson.

Nearly £4,000 has been pledged to support the family of an Aberdeen doctor who worked at Dr Gray’s Hospital following his death from a heart attack.

Mike Wilson, 47, was swimming in Lochindorb in Grantown-on-Spey training for a triathlon at the time of the emergency.

This led to him drowning and he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

The accident occurred on Lochindorb, Invernesshire. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

Mr Wilson, known as Kippy to his friends, leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

But his cycle partner Mike Watson has pledged to get on his best friend’s bike and cycle from Elgin to Dundee to raise money for his family. So far, he has raised £3,870.

Friends and family shocked by death

Mr Watson, 42, said: “Mike was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed.

“He was closer than a brother to me and someone who would drop everything to assist in so many ways. He was there for me when I needed him most.”

Mr Wilson’s family and friends remain shocked at his sudden death. He was a prolific swimmer, hiker, cyclist, runner and cyclist. Living in Aberdeen, his adventures took him all over the north-east.

Mike Watson and Mike Wilson were best friends. Supplied by Mike Watson.

Mr Watson said: “He was as fit as a fiddle. He was definitely not the person that you would think that would just suddenly pass away in the manner that he did.

“You would assume that if there were any signs that he would have picked up on them, given his experience as a paramedic and a doctor.”

No will leaves family under pressure

However, the unexpected death means Mr Wilson never left a will and he did not have life insurance in place.

It means the doctor’s family have been put under extreme financial pressure, and Mr Watson hopes his cycling expedition will help to ease the burden.

He said: “This has really put the family under a bit of pressure. Nobody expects to have that sort of expense for a funeral – especially at 47.

“And no will means the legal costs need to be paid for by your own independent counsel.

Mr  Watson and Kippy. Supplied by Mike Watson.

“It’s just another added challenge that the family needs to face while dealing with the grief of losing their father and husband.”

Mr Watson believes helping out his friend’s family will also help him through his own grieving process.

Both men were originally from South Africa before moving to Scotland and spent a lot of time together cycling around the north-east.

Mr Watson said: “Mike was godfather to my son.

Mr Wilson cycled all over the north-east. Supplied by Mike Watson.

“I know that he would have done everything in his power to help and support them as I’m trying to do for them.

“I thought it would be quite fitting to go out on his own bike.”

The fundraising cycle is set to begin on October 15. To donate, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

mushroom foraging scotland
Everything you need to know about mushroom foraging in Scotland
0
Queen thanksgiving Elgin
Service of thanksgiving for Queen to be held in Elgin
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Find out where the Great British Beach Clean is happening near you
0
Secretary Nicola Paton-Cruickshank says the committee feels they have accomplished what they set out to do. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Future of Keith skate park could hang in balance as committee prepares to steps…
0
Spey's management team: l-r partners Eleanor Bradford, Rob Mathie, Marion Cordiner, Jennifer Robertson and Emma Scott.
Big changes at Moray communications firm Spey
1
Concerns have been raised about the councils use of 0300 numbers.
Concerns raised about price of calls to Moray Council during cost of living crisis
0
Post Thumbnail
New buildings for Forres Academy and Buckie High could take a step closer
0
Moray tree nursery is a business or investment opportunity for anyone with £3m to spare.
Commercial property: Agent reports keen interest in £3m tree nursery up for grabs in…
1
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
0
Banffshire Lord Lieutenant Andy Simpson cuts the ribbon to officially open the Cullen Heritage Centre with Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group member Brenda Wood.
Three years and 2,000 visitors later, Cullen heritage centre officially opens in old town…
0

More from Press and Journal

Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Intriguing loop from Montrose
0
A selection of the dishes. Featured from left top to to top right are a quarter crispy aromatic duck, salt and pepper prawns, honey chilli chicken, beef panang. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: A trip to Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill is filled with nostalgia…
0
Oban's Daniel MacVicar, right, in action against Fort William.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar
0
It is estimated as many as 60,000 illegal immigrants could reach the UK this year.
George Mitchell: It's time for a grown-up discussion on illegal immigration
0
Post Thumbnail
Wrex, Zombie and Lea are looking for new homes - can you help?
0
The Great British Bake Off collection from a selection at Cath Kidston.
Bake Off: Pretty baking accessories that look good enough to eat
0

Editor's Picks