Nearly £4,000 pledged to help family of Dr Gray’s doctor who drowned after heart attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nearly £4,000 has been pledged to support the family of an Aberdeen doctor who worked at Dr Gray’s Hospital following his death from a heart attack.

Mike Wilson, 47, was swimming in Lochindorb in Grantown-on-Spey training for a triathlon at the time of the emergency.

This led to him drowning and he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Mr Wilson, known as Kippy to his friends, leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

But his cycle partner Mike Watson has pledged to get on his best friend’s bike and cycle from Elgin to Dundee to raise money for his family. So far, he has raised £3,870.

Friends and family shocked by death

Mr Watson, 42, said: “Mike was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed.

“He was closer than a brother to me and someone who would drop everything to assist in so many ways. He was there for me when I needed him most.”

Mr Wilson’s family and friends remain shocked at his sudden death. He was a prolific swimmer, hiker, cyclist, runner and cyclist. Living in Aberdeen, his adventures took him all over the north-east.

Mr Watson said: “He was as fit as a fiddle. He was definitely not the person that you would think that would just suddenly pass away in the manner that he did.

“You would assume that if there were any signs that he would have picked up on them, given his experience as a paramedic and a doctor.”

No will leaves family under pressure

However, the unexpected death means Mr Wilson never left a will and he did not have life insurance in place.

It means the doctor’s family have been put under extreme financial pressure, and Mr Watson hopes his cycling expedition will help to ease the burden.

He said: “This has really put the family under a bit of pressure. Nobody expects to have that sort of expense for a funeral – especially at 47.

“And no will means the legal costs need to be paid for by your own independent counsel.

“It’s just another added challenge that the family needs to face while dealing with the grief of losing their father and husband.”

Mr Watson believes helping out his friend’s family will also help him through his own grieving process.

Both men were originally from South Africa before moving to Scotland and spent a lot of time together cycling around the north-east.

Mr Watson said: “Mike was godfather to my son.

“I know that he would have done everything in his power to help and support them as I’m trying to do for them.

“I thought it would be quite fitting to go out on his own bike.”

The fundraising cycle is set to begin on October 15. To donate, click here.