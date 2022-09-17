Peterhead boss Jim McInally urges players to be match-winners to end winless run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally urges players to be match-winners to end winless run

By Jamie Durent
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Photo by Duncan Brown

Peterhead boss Jim McInally wants one of his players to step up and be a match-winner – rather than hoping someone else does it.

The Blue Toon are still searching for their first win of the season and confidence at Balmoor has taken a hit, given their struggles.

McInally and his coaching staff have tried to keep the players positive and galvanise them, ahead of their home game against Kelty Hearts today.

He does not feel the lack of assurity is restricted to Peterhead’s young players, more that the whole squad is feeling the strain of their poor results.

“I don’t think it’s solely the young players who are feeling like that,” said McInally. “The experienced players are suffering from losing this amount of games.

“They’re not used to it. I’m not used to it. It would be unfair to say it’s just the younger players.

Conor O'Keefe, left, in action for Peterhead
Conor O’Keefe, left, in action for Peterhead

“What I’m seeing is the whole group looking about thinking ‘is he going to be the one to do it for us?’ rather than taking it upon themselves to be that one.

“For instance Conor O’Keefe scores a gem of a goal in training the other night and if he takes that onto the pitch, he’d be hard to play against.

“There’s no point leaving it on the training pitch. You need to take it with you.

“I’m feeling it the same as the players. They need to keep at it and be brave. They need to play forward, make runs in behind and put crosses in the box. Otherwise you won’t win football matches.”

They come up against a Kelty side who have found the going difficult in League One, after back-to-back promotions.

“Everyone was surprised by their slow start to the season but I’m sure they won’t have been surprised by the standard of the league,” added McInally.

“They had a managerial change in preseason which probably wasn’t helpful. They’re a team that’s been used to winning for a few years and are probably still adjusting.

“We’re up against another part-time team and they shouldn’t be fitter than us. People thought the Montrose game was OK but I thought we were nowhere near it. If we improve from there then it should be a good game.”

Andy McCarthy converts his penalty
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy converts his penalty against East Kilbride

McInally is hopeful of some good news on the injury front with Andy McCarthy, who has been out since pre-season with an ankle issue, having had a further scan this week.

“We’re thinking he’s had a stress fracture which has now healed,” said the Peterhead manager. “He’s probably two weeks off where he should be if it is a stress fracture.

“From the scan there doesn’t appear to be much damage there. He’s been walking and working on it and does a lot of driving with his job. He’s desperate to get back.”

Peterhead make Dutch forward Loran Venrooy 20th summer signing

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

Post Thumbnail
Peterhead make Dutch forward Loran Venrooy 20th summer signing
Ryan Dow, right, in action for Peterhead. Photos by Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Ryan Dow preaches positivity during poor run
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action.
Peterhead: Jim McInally awaits news on Andy McCarthy scan as Blue Toon seek answers…
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Post Thumbnail
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen's death, with host of…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jim McInally hopes to see further benefit of Aberdeen relationship after Tom Ritchie…
0
Sports grounds across Scotland are silent following the death of the Queen. Photo: Shutterstock
Sport after the Queen's death: What's on and what's off
0
Chris Kisuka in action for Peterhead against Montrose. Photos by Duncan Brown
Former Aberdeen and Rangers youth player Chris Kisuka keen to make most of second…
Peterhead's Ramez Hezfalla takes on the Montrose defence. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead 0-2 Montrose: Blue Toon's search for a league win continues

More from Press and Journal

Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Intriguing loop from Montrose
0
A selection of the dishes. Featured from left top to to top right are a quarter crispy aromatic duck, salt and pepper prawns, honey chilli chicken, beef panang. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: A trip to Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill is filled with nostalgia…
0
Oban's Daniel MacVicar, right, in action against Fort William.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar
0
It is estimated as many as 60,000 illegal immigrants could reach the UK this year.
George Mitchell: It's time for a grown-up discussion on illegal immigration
0
Post Thumbnail
Wrex, Zombie and Lea are looking for new homes - can you help?
0
The Great British Bake Off collection from a selection at Cath Kidston.
Bake Off: Pretty baking accessories that look good enough to eat
0

Editor's Picks