‘Respectful, dignified and intimate’: Moray councillor’s thoughts after attending thanksgiving service for Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘Respectful, dignified and intimate’: Moray councillor’s thoughts after attending thanksgiving service for Queen

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
September 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Councillor Shona Morrison, who attended the service of thanksgiving for the queen
Cosla president and councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Shona Morrison attended the service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth held in Edinburgh.

“Respectful, dignified and intimate” is how the service of thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth held in Edinburgh has been described.

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Shona Morrison was part of the congregation at St Giles’ Cathedral this week.

She attended in her role as president of council body Cosla.

Ms Morrison felt it was a “huge privilege” to attend the event, and was very aware of its historical significance.

She said: “The service was quite personal.

“It very much focused on the Queen’s love for Scotland, and her as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

The Queen’s coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

“It was very respectful, dignified and it felt really intimate.”

‘I’m so proud of Scotland’

The Queen began her final journey from Balmoral Castle on Sunday morning, passing crowds of mourners as she was carried through Deeside, Aberdeen and Dundee on route to Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh.

In communities in Aberdeenshire, people turned out on horseback and farmers formed a guard of honour with their tractors to pay their respects.

The service at St Giles’ included music by Peter Maxwell Davis and Johann Sebastian Bach. The singer from the group Capercaillie Karen Matheson performing a Gaelic psalm.

King Charles and Camilla the Queen Consort were in attendance along with the king’s three siblings.

Queen Elizabeth leaves Balmoral Castle for the last time, as her cortege departs through the gates of the Deeside estate on the way to Edinburgh. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness the Most Reverend Mark Strange is Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church. He gave a reading, as did First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Morrison said: “The choir and the music chosen was beautiful and Karen Matheson singing the Gaelic psalm was very moving. The whole thing was very moving.

“I’m so proud of Scotland.

“From the beginning of the cortege from Balmoral right down to Holyrood Palace showed the best of Scotland.”

Ms Morrison is co-leader of the SNP group on Moray Council. She also attended at the Scottish Parliament after the service of thanksgiving for the motion of condolence.

Queen’s love of Scotland

She said: “It was extremely emotional at the parliament, with the leaders speaking very well, and the first minister’s words were very personal.

“We could see the King and the Queen Consort appreciated that.”

Moray Council has cancelled its meetings scheduled for this week until after the Queen’s funeral.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Raymond Boyne is confronted by paedophile hunters Picture shows; Raymond Boyne is confronted by paedophile hunters. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Watch: Paedophile hunters confront Elgin man who invited 'child' to orgy
The Met Office has predicted a dry day for the Queen's funeral across the north and north-east.
Queen's funeral: What will the weather be like on the bank holiday?
0
Moray Crematorium near Buckie, Moray
While the nation stops for The Queen's funeral, will other north and north-east weddings…
0
We track the rising price of certain food types at Tesco. Supplied by DC Thomson
Investigation: Supermarket weekly shop increases by 10% as food prices rise during cost of…
0
Seafield Arms hotel in Cullen. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
From £3,000 to £15,000: the Moray hotel owner determined to 'ride out' soaring winter…
1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Owners of Allarburn Farm Shop were woken up to the sound of barking this morning before discovering 69 ducks had been slaughtered by two dogs.
'We have had enough' Elgin farm shop owners devastated as 69 ducks killed in…
1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Andrew Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Controlling husband secretly tracked wife's movements using children's iPad
King Charles III in a school production of Henry V in 1965.
Gordonstoun allowed the future King Charles to take centre stage and pull the strings…
0

More from Press and Journal

Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen
The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0