‘Respectful, dignified and intimate’: Moray councillor’s thoughts after attending thanksgiving service for Queen

“Respectful, dignified and intimate” is how the service of thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth held in Edinburgh has been described.

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Shona Morrison was part of the congregation at St Giles’ Cathedral this week.

She attended in her role as president of council body Cosla.

Ms Morrison felt it was a “huge privilege” to attend the event, and was very aware of its historical significance.

She said: “The service was quite personal.

“It very much focused on the Queen’s love for Scotland, and her as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“It was very respectful, dignified and it felt really intimate.”

‘I’m so proud of Scotland’

The Queen began her final journey from Balmoral Castle on Sunday morning, passing crowds of mourners as she was carried through Deeside, Aberdeen and Dundee on route to Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh.

In communities in Aberdeenshire, people turned out on horseback and farmers formed a guard of honour with their tractors to pay their respects.

The service at St Giles’ included music by Peter Maxwell Davis and Johann Sebastian Bach. The singer from the group Capercaillie Karen Matheson performing a Gaelic psalm.

King Charles and Camilla the Queen Consort were in attendance along with the king’s three siblings.

Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness the Most Reverend Mark Strange is Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church. He gave a reading, as did First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Morrison said: “The choir and the music chosen was beautiful and Karen Matheson singing the Gaelic psalm was very moving. The whole thing was very moving.

“I’m so proud of Scotland.

“From the beginning of the cortege from Balmoral right down to Holyrood Palace showed the best of Scotland.”

Ms Morrison is co-leader of the SNP group on Moray Council. She also attended at the Scottish Parliament after the service of thanksgiving for the motion of condolence.

Queen’s love of Scotland

She said: “It was extremely emotional at the parliament, with the leaders speaking very well, and the first minister’s words were very personal.

“We could see the King and the Queen Consort appreciated that.”

Moray Council has cancelled its meetings scheduled for this week until after the Queen’s funeral.