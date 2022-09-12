Queen requested Aberdeen composer Paul Mealor create work performed at her thanksgiving service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Queen requested Aberdeen composer Paul Mealor create work performed at her thanksgiving service

By Scott Begbie
September 12, 2022, 4:51 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 7:28 pm
Professor Paul Mealor's setting of Psalm 118 was performed at a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Acclaimed Aberdeen-based composer Paul Mealor has revealed the Queen herself requested he compose the haunting version of a psalm sung at her thanksgiving service in Edinburgh.

The Aberdeen University professor’s setting of Psalm 118, was sung in Gaelic by Karen Matheson during the solemn event at St Giles’ Cathedral this afternoon.

Professor Mealor, said: “It was some years ago I was approached by Chapel Royal in Scotland to do this unusual setting.

“Her Majesty wanted Psalm 118 set in Gaelic, with some reflection on the traditional tune, the Bays of Harris. It was quite a specific thing I was asked to do, but it was beautiful.

Paul Mealor’s honour and joy to pay final tribute to the Queen

“Brilliantly, Karen Matheson – perhaps one of the greatest Gaelic singers we have ever had – agreed to sing it so she has worked with me on it, as well. It has been a real honour and a joy.”

Prof Mealor said the work is just for voice and harp and is simple and short.

He has composed works for great Royal occasions before. His motet Ubi Caritas et Amore was performed at the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton in 2011.

Acclaimed composer Paul Mealor spoke of his honour at being able to pay a final tribute to the Queen.

“I have had the great honour of writing a number of pieces for the Queen over the years and I regularly do the services up at Crathie at Balmoral, so I got to meet her many times,” said the composer.

“So it is an enormous honour, this final tribute that I can offer to the Queen. It is very touching this is happening here in Scotland.”

Prof Mealor said his abiding memory of the Queen was that she was always very engaged with music.

Moment of reflection on the Queen and her love of Scotland

“People forget that she played the piano and had a great interest in traditional music. And, of course, she met Benjamin Britten, she knew Vaughn Williams. It is amazing she knew these people and talked to them. You could have a long conversation with her about music,” said Paul.

“But what struck me about her was her great sense of humour as well, which is not often talked about. She could always turn something to make it quite funny.”

The Queen’s coffin in St Giles Cathedral.

He hopes his Psalm 118 would be a fitting tribute during the service in Edinburgh

“I hope it will be a moment of quiet reflection and people can let the music and the words particularly, flow into them and just remember the Queen and her love of Scotland.”

