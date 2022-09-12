Queen requested Aberdeen composer Paul Mealor create work performed at her thanksgiving service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Acclaimed Aberdeen-based composer Paul Mealor has revealed the Queen herself requested he compose the haunting version of a psalm sung at her thanksgiving service in Edinburgh.

The Aberdeen University professor’s setting of Psalm 118, was sung in Gaelic by Karen Matheson during the solemn event at St Giles’ Cathedral this afternoon.

Professor Mealor, said: “It was some years ago I was approached by Chapel Royal in Scotland to do this unusual setting.

“Her Majesty wanted Psalm 118 set in Gaelic, with some reflection on the traditional tune, the Bays of Harris. It was quite a specific thing I was asked to do, but it was beautiful.

Paul Mealor’s honour and joy to pay final tribute to the Queen

“Brilliantly, Karen Matheson – perhaps one of the greatest Gaelic singers we have ever had – agreed to sing it so she has worked with me on it, as well. It has been a real honour and a joy.”

Prof Mealor said the work is just for voice and harp and is simple and short.

He has composed works for great Royal occasions before. His motet Ubi Caritas et Amore was performed at the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton in 2011.

“I have had the great honour of writing a number of pieces for the Queen over the years and I regularly do the services up at Crathie at Balmoral, so I got to meet her many times,” said the composer.

“So it is an enormous honour, this final tribute that I can offer to the Queen. It is very touching this is happening here in Scotland.”

Prof Mealor said his abiding memory of the Queen was that she was always very engaged with music.

Moment of reflection on the Queen and her love of Scotland

“People forget that she played the piano and had a great interest in traditional music. And, of course, she met Benjamin Britten, she knew Vaughn Williams. It is amazing she knew these people and talked to them. You could have a long conversation with her about music,” said Paul.

“But what struck me about her was her great sense of humour as well, which is not often talked about. She could always turn something to make it quite funny.”

He hopes his Psalm 118 would be a fitting tribute during the service in Edinburgh

“I hope it will be a moment of quiet reflection and people can let the music and the words particularly, flow into them and just remember the Queen and her love of Scotland.”

