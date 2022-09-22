Elgin midwife takes break from 22-year career to be daughter’s birth partner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Elgin midwife has taken a break from her 22-year career to be her daughter’s birthing partner.

Tracy Stronach, a senior charge midwife at Dr Gray’s Hospital, was there every step of the way when her fourth grandchild, Lewis, was born on August 20.

Her daughter, Sarah Johnston, opted to have a midwife-led birth at her mother’s place of work after being supported by consultants during the births of her other two children Joseph, 6, and Lucy, 4.

She said: “We have enjoyed really good experiences in both Elgin and Aberdeen. I have definitely found it easier having two birthing partners with mum coming along as well, and the midwifery teams have been great.

“They are so supportive and kind and are definitely the experts when it comes to delivering babies.”

The best family care

Baby Lewis’s arrival follows that of his cousin Maisie, who was born in the birthing pool at the Elgin hospital just nine months ago.

Ms Stronach was also present for her birth to support daughter-in-law Shonagh Young through the whole experience.

She said: “I trust my colleagues 100% to deliver the best care and as a family we are very grateful for the care we have been given.

“As a midwife, seeing families starting out with their babies is the best bit and living in the local area means we are often lucky enough to see these lovely babies growing up.”

Midwifery team ‘keep me going’

Ms Stronach first started working at Dr Grays as an auxiliary nurse in 2000 and was inspired to undertake midwifery training after working alongside those in the field.

She qualified in 2009 and became a senior charge midwife seven years later. Now, she oversees the running of the ward and supports the whole midwifery team.

“It’s the connection with women as well as colleagues that keeps me going,” she said. “I love midwifery and I love the team here as everyone is so supportive.

“I think it’s important for local mums to know even if it’s not possible for you to have your baby at Dr Gray’s, we’re here to support you postnatally.

“Babies who need some extra support after birth can come here for transitional care and the team looks forward to welcoming Moray families home for your postnatal support.

“Support from a midwife is normally available for 10 days following the birth of your baby but can be extended to up to 30 days if additional support is needed.

“It will be great as additional antenatal care services become possible at Dr Gray’s as part of the ongoing planning for future services.”