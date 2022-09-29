Moray MSP to hold talks in Brodie as villagers call A96 speed limit ‘too high’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray MSP to hold talks in Brodie as villagers call A96 speed limit ‘too high’

By Chloe Irvine
September 29, 2022, 10:57 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 11:47 am
An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Road safety talks have been called for about the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Brodie amid fears the 50mph limit in the village could be too high.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead confirmed a number of constituents have raised concerns about road safety at the village.

It comes after a number of accidents or near misses on the A96 in the area.

In July, three people had to be taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after a two-car crash on this road near where popular tourist destination Brodie Castle lies.

Four other crashes were recorded besides this one over the space of just seven days between Brodie and Hardmuir from July 9 to 16.

One of those crashes involved four vehicles with emergency services being called as the road was closed off for around an hour and a half.

Meanwhile, in May a drink-driver was jailed after driving on the wrong side of the A96 road in Brodie, resulting in the death of a “much loved” Moray great-grandmother.

‘A real concern’

Mr Lochhead says locals are especially worried about the “confusion caused by the road layout” and the speed limit on the road being 50mph, which they believe is “too high.”

He is now set to meet with Transport Scotland and police on Friday to discuss the matter.

He said: “I’m pleased that both police and Transport Scotland have agreed to meet on-site which will give them the opportunity to see some of the issues first-hand.

MSP Richard Lochhead.

“Over the summer there were a number of accidents on that stretch of the road, which is a real concern.

“I’ll be keen to get an update from police on their investigations into the cause of those incidents.

“I hope talks will be productive and that we can agree some actions that can be taken forward to address the concerns being raised by people who live in and around Brodie.”

‘Safety importance of the A96’

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Road safety is of paramount importance to the Scottish Government.

“We undertake an annual assessment of the safety performance of the entire trunk road network, including the A96 at Brodie.

“Representatives from Transport Scotland look forward to discussing local concerns over road safety on the A96 at Brodie with Richard Lochhead MSP.”

A96 approaching Brodie from the west. Photo: Google Maps

Lorraine Mackie of the road policing unit added: “Road safety continues to be a priority for Police Scotland.

“We regularly carry out high visibility patrols, speed enforcement and other road traffic legislation enforcement to ensure speed limits are adhered to across the country and including this location.

“We work with partners to maximise road safety and regularly meet with partners at collision sites in order to support solutions to make roads safer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From £3,000 worth of IT equipment to three charity boxes: Moray Sports Centre boss…
An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray pupils in national poetry slam final
Carol Bennett setting off on her bike
Elgin midwives use e-bikes for visits after being inspired by Call the Midwife
An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
No elective surgery at Dr Gray's Hospital for another four to six weeks
An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Funding bid for new schools at Forres and Buckie to go ahead
An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highlands, islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire represented in national school meal award shortlists
An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council ban use of sky lanterns and balloons at local events
Councilor Derek Ross pictured near some turbines
Scottish Government accused of 'riding roughshod over local democracy' after overturning councillors' refusal of…
An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council writes off school meals debt of £24,000 by one vote
findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with 7,000 though the gate already

More from Press and Journal

An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
An accident between two vehicles in Brodie in July 2022. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks