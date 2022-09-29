Moray MSP to hold talks in Brodie as villagers call A96 speed limit ‘too high’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Road safety talks have been called for about the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Brodie amid fears the 50mph limit in the village could be too high.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead confirmed a number of constituents have raised concerns about road safety at the village.

It comes after a number of accidents or near misses on the A96 in the area.

In July, three people had to be taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after a two-car crash on this road near where popular tourist destination Brodie Castle lies.

Four other crashes were recorded besides this one over the space of just seven days between Brodie and Hardmuir from July 9 to 16.

One of those crashes involved four vehicles with emergency services being called as the road was closed off for around an hour and a half.

Meanwhile, in May a drink-driver was jailed after driving on the wrong side of the A96 road in Brodie, resulting in the death of a “much loved” Moray great-grandmother.

‘A real concern’

Mr Lochhead says locals are especially worried about the “confusion caused by the road layout” and the speed limit on the road being 50mph, which they believe is “too high.”

He is now set to meet with Transport Scotland and police on Friday to discuss the matter.

He said: “I’m pleased that both police and Transport Scotland have agreed to meet on-site which will give them the opportunity to see some of the issues first-hand.

“Over the summer there were a number of accidents on that stretch of the road, which is a real concern.

“I’ll be keen to get an update from police on their investigations into the cause of those incidents.

“I hope talks will be productive and that we can agree some actions that can be taken forward to address the concerns being raised by people who live in and around Brodie.”

‘Safety importance of the A96’

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Road safety is of paramount importance to the Scottish Government.

“We undertake an annual assessment of the safety performance of the entire trunk road network, including the A96 at Brodie.

“Representatives from Transport Scotland look forward to discussing local concerns over road safety on the A96 at Brodie with Richard Lochhead MSP.”

Lorraine Mackie of the road policing unit added: “Road safety continues to be a priority for Police Scotland.

“We regularly carry out high visibility patrols, speed enforcement and other road traffic legislation enforcement to ensure speed limits are adhered to across the country and including this location.

“We work with partners to maximise road safety and regularly meet with partners at collision sites in order to support solutions to make roads safer.”