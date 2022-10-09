The Moray police officer using bodybuilding to cope with life on the front line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

The Moray police officer using bodybuilding to cope with life on the front line

By Chloe Irvine
October 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Robert Collie who won bodybuilding competition
Robert Collie wins British bodybuilding competition

Robert Collie believes his bodybuilding hobby has helped him cope with the “horrendous” things he’s exposed to as a police officer.

Instead of worrying about the arduous task of breaking bad news to families when he’s off duty, the gruelling fitness exercises gives him an escape when he takes off the uniform.

The 32-year-old Moray police officer first started competing in bodybuilding competitions in 2015.

Now, seven years later, he has been named the Natural Physique Associations Middle Weight British Champion – an accolade which left him in tears.

He said : “I’m somebody that’s not particularly emotional, but I burst out crying onstage, I was on my hands and knees, it was just an incredible moment.

Robert Collie showing muscles in bodybuilding competition
Robert Collie competing in the Natural Physique Associations Middle Weight British Championship

“From childhood, my hero was Arnold Schwarzenegger, apparently one of my first words was Schwarzenegger.

“I grew up watching his films and just being utterly enamored with the man.”

Prior to joining the police, Mr Collie built up his strength by playing football and rugby, but due to his fear of getting injured he quit rugby when he became a policeman.

However, since a friend suggested he enter a bodybuilding competition in Inverness, he has never looked back.

“I didn’t really see myself doing all the fake tan and the hair removal, but I thought I’d give it a go and when I stepped onstage, I absolutely loved it,” he recalled.

‘Focus on training rather than what I’ve been exposed to’

Mr Collie, who lives in Elgin, has risen to the heights of the UK’s bodybuilding scene without any help from a coach or training partner.

And he believes having to do it all himself has helped him focus on achieving on his own personal goals.

He said: “I did it entirely by myself, I’m a big believer that I want my successes and my failures to all be my own responsibility, if I win it’s off my own back, if I lose it’s my fault.

“I prefer that focus all being on me and it pushes me to learn more about the diet and training rather than relying on someone to give me ABC to follow,” he explained.

Though he has to work training around his varied 10-hour shifts, he believes it works as an outlet to the difficult incidents he has to deal with in his job.

He said: “When I’m going to some of these horrendous calls, I might be going to give someone pretty terrible news.

“On the other side of it, when my shift is finished for the day, rather than coming home and struggling with what I’ve been exposed to, my focus is then on my training.

“I’ve got to be flexible with what I eat in terms of its stuff that doesn’t need to potentially cook or microwave because I’ve got to eat it cold in the car.

“You’ve just got to make do, I could be a roofer in terrible rain or labouring on a building site which would make me tired for my training.

“Everybody’s got a different cross to bear, don’t they?”

‘Colleagues constantly help me out’

Mr Collie also credited his colleagues for supporting him throughout his bodybuilding journey.

He said: “The support I’ve had from my colleagues is unbelievable because they obviously see the effect it has on me.

“I’ve been dieting since March just for this show, I get really tired and my sleep gets affected but they’re constantly there doing what they can to help me out.

“They’re blown away that I’m able to train and diet on these shifts because they know how stressful a job being a frontline police officer is.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.01.2021 URN: CR0033250 Restaurant review pics from Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin. Dishes pictured are... Starter - Grants of Speyside Haggis Bon Bons, mustard Mayo Small Plates - Mac n cheese croquettes, spiced house ketchup, parmesan Main - 1. Scotch Beef Burger,crispy bacon, cheddar, house relish and fries 2. Grilled Chicken foraged mushroom risotto, spinach, truffle dressing Wine - white Fattoria Coroncino IL Bacca Red - Waterloof Circle of life Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Elgin
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen's runway was 'too short'
3
UHI Moray class of 2022 graduates at he ceremony
UHI Moray Class of 2022 ready for new challenges
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer's drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
A total of 17 bridges will be inspected by Moray Council over the next two weeks. Image by Hazel Lawson.
Motorists warned of delays during Moray bridge inspections
Callum Russell with his wife Jenny Russell who will run the coffee shop with their dog Buddy..
'A friendly and welcoming space': Fochabers pub's lounge becomes coffee shop as drinking habits…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells

More from Press and Journal

Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen
Comedy legend Jack Dee is one of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival's headliners.
REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall…

Editor's Picks