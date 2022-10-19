Speed survey to be carried out on A96 in Brodie following multiple crashes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A speed survey will be done on the A96 Elgin to Inverness road in Brodie after multiple crashes in the Moray village.

Concerns have been raised by residents over the speed of traffic passing through and the layout of signage and road markings.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has held a meeting with Transport Scotland and the police to discuss the issues around road safety along the stretch of the A96.

Following talks, Transport Scotland has confirmed they are committed to carrying out a speed survey while Amey will review signage.

‘Three accidents in short period of time’

Mr Lochhead said: “Many local residents contacted me expressing concern following the recent spate of road traffic accidents at Brodie on the A96.

“I was grateful to the authorities for joining me at Brodie to discuss the issues and to allow me to convey the many concerns and views expressed by local residents about a number of issues such as speeding and roads signage.

“Concerns understandably escalated over the summer when there were three road traffic accidents in a very short period of time and local residents and businesses are keen to see action taken to improve road safety given that the busy A96 runs through the village.

“The meeting was very constructive with the authorities committing to a new speed survey and also review the roads signage.”

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “A constructive and positive meeting was held recently about road safety on the A96 at Brodie.

“Following this, we agreed to undertake a speed survey and then to review road markings.

“Our aim is to carry out the surveys by the end of November, followed by the markings review in January 2023.

“In addition, further consideration will be given to possible improvements to local tourist signing.”