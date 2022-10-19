Speed survey to be carried out on A96 in Brodie following multiple crashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Speed survey to be carried out on A96 in Brodie following multiple crashes

By Chloe Irvine
October 19, 2022, 9:26 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 9:29 pm
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A speed survey will be done on the A96 Elgin to Inverness road in Brodie after multiple crashes in the Moray village.

Concerns have been raised by residents over the speed of traffic passing through and the layout of signage and road markings.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has held a meeting with Transport Scotland and the police to discuss the issues around road safety along the stretch of the A96.

Following talks, Transport Scotland has confirmed they are committed to carrying out a speed survey while Amey will review signage.

‘Three accidents in short period of time’

Mr Lochhead said: “Many local residents contacted me expressing concern following the recent spate of road traffic accidents at Brodie on the A96.

“I was grateful to the authorities for joining me at Brodie to discuss the issues and to allow me to convey the many concerns and views expressed by local residents about a number of issues such as speeding and roads signage.

“Concerns understandably escalated over the summer when there were three road traffic accidents in a very short period of time and local residents and businesses are keen to see action taken to improve road safety given that the busy A96 runs through the village.

Richard Lochhead
Richard Lochhead MSP.

“The meeting was very constructive with the authorities committing to a new speed survey and also review the roads signage.”

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “A constructive and positive meeting was held recently about road safety on the A96 at Brodie.

“Following this, we agreed to undertake a speed survey and then to review road markings.

“Our aim is to carry out the surveys by the end of November, followed by the markings review in January 2023.

“In addition, further consideration will be given to possible improvements to local tourist signing.”

Calls to fully dual A96 after one man died and nine seriously injured on road in eight months

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life
Dolphins at Spey Bay centre jumping out of the sea
Spey Bay dolphin centre becomes first UK attraction to score 100% in tourism visitor…
An illustration of what the existing and proposed Cabrach windfarms could look like
March of the turbines as total could rise to 148: Former architect warns stunning…
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Students say school menu is their chance to make a difference
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man's animal ban after unkempt dogs with 'fur matted from nose to bottom' seized…
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Can you help find relatives of much-loved Highland headmaster Dr James Bain?
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
£200,000 package of improvements to help breathe new life into six Moray towns
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Former councillor warns Buckie by-election hopefuls it's not a part-time job

Most Read

1
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'Football is cruel' - Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney get committee's thumbs-up as…
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Robbie Deas issues Caley Thistle warning as injuries stack up for Raith Rovers clash
Police at the scene of a crash on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Stephen Gallacher: End of the road for PGA EuroPro Tour is a crying shame…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented