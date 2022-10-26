Forget about cutting parking bays in Keith, council warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Forget about cutting parking bays in Keith, council warned

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
October 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 26, 2022, 6:31 am
Council officers have been warned not to get rid of parking spaces in Keith. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Council officers have been warned not to get rid of parking spaces in Keith. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

Planners have been told to “forget” any ideas they may have to reduce the number of parking bays in Keith.

The comment came as measures to rejuvenate six Moray town centres were approved by members of the planning and regulatory services committee this week.

Final town centre improvement plans were agreed for Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth.

But one councillor warned against any proposal that would see a reduction in parking in the town in his ward.

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt also called for the disused tourist information centre in Keith to be “flattened” as it has been closed for 18 years.

While the plan for Keith included public realm improvements in Reidhaven Square, Mr Gatt felt folk in the town were more interested in the basics.

He said: “Forget about taking away parking slots in Keith.

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt.

“At the moment people will tell you Mid Street’s pretty full.

“The car parks you find off Mid Street are normally pretty full as well, so that leaves people to park up at Reidhaven Square.

“It’s well-known people park in Tesco and walk over to Mid Street due to lack of parking.

“My message to officers on parking is don’t try and take any of it away.”

He then called for a proposal to redevelop the old tourist information office to be scrapped.

Mr Gatt said: “It costs the council between £1,000 and £1,500 a year – my message would be demolish it.

Lack of parking

“Don’t look for development options, it’s been closed since 2004.

“Just flatten it folks, at least it will be flat like the rest of the land there and not an eyesore.”

Most of a £200,000 council funding package for improvements proposed in five of the towns was approved, with one exception.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross put forward a motion to defer spending £10,000 on upgrading toilets in Aberlour.

This was because so few of the 85 people who responded to a consultation on plans in the village mentioned it.

It will be included in wider community consultations next year.

The council money includes £80,000 to improve the natural environment in the squares in Keith and Dufftown, £75,000 for Buckie and £35,000 for Forres.

‘Demolish’ empty tourist information center

While there is no council cash for Lossiemouth at the moment, proposals to turn the vacant Warehouse Theatre into a community well-being hub could benefit from £50,000 from the Scottish Government  Place Based Investment Fund.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe praised the “dedication, enthusiasm and determination” of the Lossiemouth Two to Three Group for their efforts so far in trying to get the hub established.

An eight-week consultation into the proposals was held between January and March and received 243 responses.

The plans aim to make each town centre more attractive for people to live in and tourists to visit by improving accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, promoting heritage, restoring buildings and creating more environmentally friendly communities.

Additional funding is being sought so all the plans can come to fruition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
A burned-out section of roof is visible following a fire at a property in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges.
Investigation launched into late-night fire in Elgin
Clan chief executive, Fiona Fernie, and Sarah Harvey, from Wild at Heart, with the project team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Hop to it: Time is running out for artists to sign up for Clan's…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Speyside High School teacher Carrie McWilliam won a national GTCS award Picture shows; Speyside High School teacher Carrie McWilliam. Aberlour. Supplied by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Moray teacher wins national award for diversity work
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
Diwali
Diwali 2022: Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray restaurant owners speak on Festival of Lights
Rural health boards told to prove they are working for 'remote' communities
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties 'delighted' at popularity of event
Milnes High School in Fochabers
Milne's High School in Fochabers shut due to heating problems
The Forres bypass on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed after the contents of a lorry trailer caught fire. Picture: Jasperimage
A96 at Forres bypass reopens after being closed due to HGV fire

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Post Thumbnail
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery: a magnificent multi-tasker

Editor's Picks

Most Commented