Forget about cutting parking bays in Keith, council warned

Planners have been told to “forget” any ideas they may have to reduce the number of parking bays in Keith.

The comment came as measures to rejuvenate six Moray town centres were approved by members of the planning and regulatory services committee this week.

Final town centre improvement plans were agreed for Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth.

But one councillor warned against any proposal that would see a reduction in parking in the town in his ward.

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt also called for the disused tourist information centre in Keith to be “flattened” as it has been closed for 18 years.

While the plan for Keith included public realm improvements in Reidhaven Square, Mr Gatt felt folk in the town were more interested in the basics.

He said: “Forget about taking away parking slots in Keith.

“At the moment people will tell you Mid Street’s pretty full.

“The car parks you find off Mid Street are normally pretty full as well, so that leaves people to park up at Reidhaven Square.

“It’s well-known people park in Tesco and walk over to Mid Street due to lack of parking.

“My message to officers on parking is don’t try and take any of it away.”

He then called for a proposal to redevelop the old tourist information office to be scrapped.

Mr Gatt said: “It costs the council between £1,000 and £1,500 a year – my message would be demolish it.

Lack of parking

“Don’t look for development options, it’s been closed since 2004.

“Just flatten it folks, at least it will be flat like the rest of the land there and not an eyesore.”

Most of a £200,000 council funding package for improvements proposed in five of the towns was approved, with one exception.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross put forward a motion to defer spending £10,000 on upgrading toilets in Aberlour.

This was because so few of the 85 people who responded to a consultation on plans in the village mentioned it.

It will be included in wider community consultations next year.

The council money includes £80,000 to improve the natural environment in the squares in Keith and Dufftown, £75,000 for Buckie and £35,000 for Forres.

‘Demolish’ empty tourist information center

While there is no council cash for Lossiemouth at the moment, proposals to turn the vacant Warehouse Theatre into a community well-being hub could benefit from £50,000 from the Scottish Government Place Based Investment Fund.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe praised the “dedication, enthusiasm and determination” of the Lossiemouth Two to Three Group for their efforts so far in trying to get the hub established.

An eight-week consultation into the proposals was held between January and March and received 243 responses.

The plans aim to make each town centre more attractive for people to live in and tourists to visit by improving accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, promoting heritage, restoring buildings and creating more environmentally friendly communities.

Additional funding is being sought so all the plans can come to fruition.