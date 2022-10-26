Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dave Morris: Lorna Slater must act now on behalf of Isle of Rum community

By Dave Morris
October 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 26, 2022, 6:45 am
Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum could be sold to a multimillionaire (Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum could be sold to a multimillionaire (Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

The credibility of our politicians is always tested by events, many unexpected and often challenging.

How they react will define their personal competence and integrity, as well as the reputation of the political party they represent. Such a challenge is now on the desk of Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Green Party and a minister in the Scottish Government.

The prospective sale of Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum to an England-based multimillionaire, Jeremy Hosking, against local community wishes, is a defining moment for the Greens.

Ms Slater has the ultimate political responsibility for the operations of NatureScot, the public body that owns Kinloch Castle and most of the land on Rum. By next Monday, when NatureScot aims to complete this sale to Mr Hosking, we will know whether Scotland’s Green Party truly believes in land reform, or whether, for them, it is just another political slogan.

There is no doubt that Ms Slater needs to step in and order NatureScot to stop the sale. No evidence supports the suggestion that Mr Hosking will bring untold economic benefits to Rum by turning the decaying and near-derelict castle and its grounds into some sort of high-end tourism facility.

Why does one wealthy individual trump an entire island community?

For months, NatureScot had been secretly negotiating with Mr Hosking and other prospective purchasers of the castle, keeping the local community in the dark, until it was forced to reveal these antics last June, when an England-based group, Friends of Kinloch Castle, made a public statement about the prospective sale.

NatureScot also wants to sell the island’s hydroelectricity facility – Rum’s main off-grid power supply – to Mr Hosking, and help him to divert a main road

Subsequently, NatureScot has been desperately scrambling to persuade the Isle of Rum Community Trust and other locals that Mr Hosking is the right sort of chap to take control of the castle, as well as the only large tract of flat ground in the heart of the village, along with land adjacent to the pier area.

Lorna Slater MSP and Scottish Greens co-leader. Photo: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

NatureScot also wants to sell the island’s hydroelectricity facility – Rum’s main off-grid power supply – to Mr Hosking, and help him to divert the main road that runs past the front of the castle.

The privacy of Mr Hosking and his guests appears to override any local community needs. Is this what we expected when the Green Party secured ministerial responsibilities in the Scottish Government?

Discussions have gone nowhere

So far, Mr Hosking appears to have spent just one hour on the island, in July, in his only face-to-face discussion about local community interests. This, and subsequent discussions, have been of limited value.

“Discussions during that single meeting were not substantive and did not in any way allay community fears that a central portion of the village, and of its infrastructure, was being sold without any safeguards in place to protect the community,” said the Isle of Rum Community Trust in a recent public statement.

Jeremy Hosking.
Jeremy Hosking donated £1.7 million to the Vote Leave campaign in 2016. Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

“Subsequent meetings between the community, the seller (NatureScot), and the prospective buyer’s agent, leave the community representatives maddened by the lack of flexibility on the prospective buyer’s part, and the lack of drive to seek an acceptable compromise on the part of the seller to reach a positive outcome that does not adversely affect the community of today and importantly that of the future.”

These concerns have been strongly reinforced by the SNP president and former environment minister, Michael Russell, who for months has been calling for this sale to be halted.

Scottish Government must act now

One perhaps should have a degree of sympathy for Ms Slater and the mess NatureScot has landed her with.

This public body has acted with an appalling lack of competence, ignoring the obligations on all landowners to follow Scottish Government advice when dealing with local community interests where land sales are being considered. These obligations are well set out in the government’s Land Rights and Responsibilities Statement, produced in 2017, along with subsequent detailed advice provided by the Scottish Land Commission.

But, today, sympathy is not enough. The Scottish Government needs to act now, cancel the sale, and demonstrate that SNP and Green ministers can really deliver effective, local community-based land reform, as well as just talking about it.

Dave Morris is the former director of Ramblers Scotland, and an environmental campaigner

