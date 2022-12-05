Driver, 93, and passenger, 87, seriously injured in Keith car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An elderly man and woman have been seriously injured in a car accident in Keith.

The incident took place on Sunday morning near to the Chivas Brothers site on Alexandra Road.

The 93-year-old driver and an 87-year-old female were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Both the man and woman’s injuries are described as “serious”.

Collision involved a black Ford Fiesta

A police spokeswoman said: “Road policing officers are appealing for information after two people were seriously injured in a crash in Moray.

“The incident happened around 8.50am on Sunday, December 4 on Alexandra Road in Keith, near to Chivas Brothers.

“The collision involved a black Ford Fiesta.

“The 93-year-old male driver and 87-year-old female passenger were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment to serious injuries.”

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie of the north east road policing unit said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision or who may have dashcam footage.

“If you can help please contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1007 of December 4.”