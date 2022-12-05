Driver, 93, and passenger, 87, seriously injured in Keith car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Driver, 93, and passenger, 87, seriously injured in Keith car crash

By Louise Glen
December 5, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 12:12 pm
stromness crash
Police are appealing for witnesses following a road accident. Image: DC Thomson.

An elderly man and woman have been seriously injured in a car accident in Keith.

The incident took place on Sunday morning near to the Chivas Brothers site on Alexandra Road.

The 93-year-old driver and an 87-year-old female were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Both the man and woman’s injuries are described as “serious”.

Collision involved a black Ford Fiesta

A police spokeswoman said: “Road policing officers are appealing for information after two people were seriously injured in a crash in Moray.

“The incident happened around 8.50am on Sunday, December 4 on Alexandra Road in Keith, near to Chivas Brothers.

“The collision involved a black Ford Fiesta.

“The 93-year-old male driver and 87-year-old female passenger were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment to serious injuries.”

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie of the north east road policing unit said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision or who may have dashcam footage.

“If you can help please contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1007 of December 4.”

