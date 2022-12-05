Missing Elgin woman Louise Blackwood traced safe and well

A 41-year-old woman reported missing from the Elgin area has been traced safe and well.

Louise Blackwood was last seen in the Marleon Field area at around 9.10am on Monday.

Police issued an appeal, calling on the public to help trace her whereabouts.

Officers have now confirmed she has been found safe and well.