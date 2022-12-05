‘Thank you for your service’: Heroic Aberdeenshire search and rescue hound Diesel dies aged 13

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A heroic Aberdeenshire search and rescue dog who helped save thousands of lives across the world with his “quick moves and refined senses” has died.

Diesel the springer spaniel has been praised by fire chiefs as an “amazing contribution” to emergency teams working round the clock to help communities across Scotland.

The Portlethen-based dog first joined the United Kingdom International Search and Rescue (ISAR) team in 2012 and then the fire service in 2015.

He retired in 2020 and was succeeded by six-year-old English springer spaniel Mac, who has now been a search dog with the national service for more than two years.

Throughout his career, Diesel has been called into action more than 300 times and played a vital role in finding trapped or injured casualties in devastating earthquakes.

What a brilliant dog with amazing track record as a vital member of sfrs for over 10 years.. Big paws for Mac and Coorie to fill. 👍🤗👏👏👏🐾💖 — Holly & Lola 💙🐾62911 💪🇺🇦 (@Holly629111) December 4, 2022

Members of the fire service announced Diesel’s death on social media yesterday paying tribute to the heroic animal.

The post read: “Unfortunately, we have to announce that Diesel’s collar was removed for the last time today. He is at peace now but his memory will live on from what he has done for SFRS and the UK ISAR.

“Diesel served with us all over the world. An amazing contribution to search and rescue from a brilliant dog. Thank you for your service pal.

“Sleep well Diesel.”

Diesel spent his life working alongside fire crew commander Gary Carroll, who took him in the day he was born and watched him grow into an “incredible” search dog.

The pair were deployed to Nepal in 2015 as part of the UK’s search team after an earthquake hit the region and thousands died.

In 2019, Diesel got his paws on the International Fund for Animal Welfare’s Animal of the Year award for his dedicated service to communities.

He was known for the signature “doggles” he wore when travelling by helicopter, and the protective boots he used to swiftly move around collapsed buildings without hurting his paws.

Fire and coastguard teams, as well as members of the public, have now thanked Diese for his dedicated service and expressed their sincere condolences to his handler.

Davie Hendry wrote on social media: “Diesel was a truly fantastic servant and made a huge difference at so many job. R.I.P. pooch.”

Gutted pal. He was the star of every course and just loved doing his job. Rest easy Diesel. pic.twitter.com/DWAbfh6Rh6 — stuartymurdoch (@stuartymurdoch) December 4, 2022

SFRS_Learning&Development tweeted: “So sorry to hear – thinking of you, Mac and Coorie. Sleep well Diesel. It was my absolute pleasure to have met you. Thank you for your service.”

Scottish Police Dog Memorial posted: “Was a pleasure to know you Diesel. Thinking of Gary and his family. Thank you for your service. Run free boy.”

Juju wrote: “Diesel, thank you for your heroic four pawed service to us humans, may our prayers.”