New Year Honours: Elgin campaigner recognised for services to MND research

A Moray woman determined to change perceptions of MND has received a BEM for her work.

Lucy Smith, nee Lintott, admitted she thought it was a joke when she first found out, describing it as “surreal”.

Mrs Smith has been battling MND since she was just 19, and has since proven doctors wrong – becoming the first woman in the world to give birth twice since being diagnosed.

The 28-year-old, from Elgin, has raised more than £200,000 to fund research and support the lives of people living with MND while working tirelessly to change perspectives.

She has also joined forces with MND Scotland for their No Time to Lose campaign, to fight for accessible housing, calling on the Scottish Government and local authorities to take action.

Describing the moment she found out she had been included on the New Year Honours list for voluntary services to MND research, she said: “It’s a bit surreal.

“I thought it was a joke – but I felt very humbled.”

‘Doesn’t have to be a death sentence’

In May this year, Mrs Smith married the love of her life, Tommy, surrounded by friends and family.

The wheelchair user was determined to walk down the aisle, and supported by her father Robert Lintott, she did just that.

She said: “Having a terminal illness doesn’t have to be a death sentence, I got diagnosed nine years ago and I’ve found a partner, fallen in love, got married, and had two kids.

“The doctors told me when I was diagnosed that my body wouldn’t handle it.”

‘Just trying to change people’s opinions’

As well as campaigning courageously while learning to live with the constraints of MND, Mrs Smith has featured in documentaries to raise awareness of the disease.

Her most recent documentary Being Mum with MND aired shortly before her wedding, showing her incredible journey to motherhood.

She is thought to be the first woman in the world with MND to twice become a mother after diagnosis.

The BBC documentary chronicles her life raising two young children while living with the disease, showing her determination to live a normal and happy life.

She added: “It’s just trying to change people’s opinions and trying to make having a terminal illness as bad as it is and to take every moment while you can.”

Now, although she has not thought of any plans to celebrate her honour, Mrs Smith looks forward to sharing her news with people and being able to talk about it.

To support MND Scotland, donate here.