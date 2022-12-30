New Year Honours: Elgin campaigner recognised for services to MND research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

New Year Honours: Elgin campaigner recognised for services to MND research

By Lauren Taylor
December 30, 2022, 10:30 pm
MND campaigner Lucy Lintott in a wheelchair
Lucy Smith is receiving a BEM for her voluntary services to motor neurone disease research. Image: MND Scotland.

A Moray woman determined to change perceptions of MND has received a BEM for her work.

Lucy Smith, nee Lintott, admitted she thought it was a joke when she first found out, describing it as “surreal”.

Mrs Smith has been battling MND since she was just 19, and has since proven doctors wrong – becoming the first woman in the world to give birth twice since being diagnosed.

The 28-year-old, from Elgin, has raised more than £200,000 to fund research and support the lives of people living with MND while working tirelessly to change perspectives.

She has also joined forces with MND Scotland for their No Time to Lose campaign, to fight for accessible housing, calling on the Scottish Government and local authorities to take action.

Describing the moment she found out she had been included on the New Year Honours list for voluntary services to MND research, she said: “It’s a bit surreal.

“I thought it was a joke – but I felt very humbled.”

Lucy and Tommy getting married at Inchberry Hall, Moray. Image: Andrew Cawley.

‘Doesn’t have to be a death sentence’

In May this year, Mrs Smith married the love of her life, Tommy, surrounded by friends and family.

The wheelchair user was determined to walk down the aisle, and supported by her father Robert Lintott, she did just that.

She said: “Having a terminal illness doesn’t have to be a death sentence, I got diagnosed nine years ago and I’ve found a partner, fallen in love, got married, and had two kids.

“The doctors told me when I was diagnosed that my body wouldn’t handle it.”

Lucy being walked down the aisle by her father Robert Lintott, and Tommy’s father, Tony Smith. Image: Andrew Cawley.

‘Just trying to change people’s opinions’

As well as campaigning courageously while learning to live with the constraints of MND, Mrs Smith has featured in documentaries to raise awareness of the disease.

Her most recent documentary Being Mum with MND aired shortly before her wedding, showing her incredible journey to motherhood.

Lucy and Tommy with firstborn baby LJ. Image: Andrew Cawley.

She is thought to be the first woman in the world with MND to twice become a mother after diagnosis.

The BBC documentary chronicles her life raising two young children while living with the disease, showing her determination to live a normal and happy life.

Lucy and Tommy with their two children LJ and AR. Image: Hilda McLean / BBC.

She added: “It’s just trying to change people’s opinions and trying to make having a terminal illness as bad as it is and to take every moment while you can.”

Now, although she has not thought of any plans to celebrate her honour, Mrs Smith looks forward to sharing her news with people and being able to talk about it.

To support MND Scotland, donate here.

