‘Bravest bride in Scotland’: Lucy Lintott defies MND to walk down aisle in dream wedding By Sally McDonald May 16, 2022, 6:31 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 9:15 pm Lucy Lintott with husband Tommy. Photo: Andrew Cawley [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘People with MND simply cannot afford to wait’ Elgin campaigner Lucy Lintott fights for accessible housing ‘I feel like luckiest woman in the world now I have both my babies’: Lucy Lintott becomes mum for second time despite MND diagnosis Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at wedding Neil Drysdale: Doddie’s Diary shows how the big Borderer is battling MND