Home News Moray

Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in 2022

By Chris Cromar
January 9, 2023, 12:59 pm Updated: January 9, 2023, 2:05 pm
Mould can cause severe health problems. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Mould can cause severe health problems. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

An Elgin councillor has welcomed figures showing that less than 1% of council properties in Moray have been reported for mould or damp in the past year.

Jeremie Fernandes, who represents Elgin North on Moray Council, said it was “reassuring” that 59 properties were reported as having mould in 2022, which was down from 81 when compared to 2021 statistics.

There are over 6,000 council properties in Moray. Image: Hazel Lawson

Figures also show the local authority spent £21,636 in 2021/2022 treating mould, as well as carrying out 102 work orders.

Moray Council has around 6,300 council properties, with most being in Buckie, Elgin, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth.

A Press & Journal investigation last year found rising numbers of mould complaints were not being investigated in Aberdeenshire. 

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Council’s leaders pledged to do more to improve housing conditions following similar complaints. 

Encouraging all council tenants to report damp issues to the authority as quickly as possible, Mr Fernandes said: “Following the tragic death of Awaab Ishaak in November 2020 caused by mould exposure in his house in Rochdale, it is understandable that council tenants are concerned by mould and damp in their properties.

Jeremie Fernandes said he was “reassured” by the figures. Image: Jeremie Fernandes

“Officers have been proactive in treating mould in the council’s housing stock and have increased spending to remedy the issue.

“However, prolonged exposure to mould can cause serious adverse health effects like respiratory infections, asthma and allergies.”

Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes

