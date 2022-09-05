Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes

By Lauren Taylor and Joely Santa Cruz
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 9:01 am
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.

With the colder months away to draw in and the cost-of-living crisis squeezing households to the brink, many may be worried about heating their homes.

An issue that may not be top of the agenda for those struggling could be mould and damp.

But, as people begin to stay indoors more and keep windows closed for fear of losing heat, moisture will begin to build up inside the home.

According to the NHS, mould produces allergens, irritants and sometimes toxic substances.

The health service warns a damp and mouldy home can lead to respiratory problems and infections, allergies or asthma.

Nicole Kruschak’s wardrobe was affected by damp, forcing her to throw away most of her clothes. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

As well as proper ventilation, heating and maintaining temperatures in every room can also help to reduce mould and damp in homes.

For some, this may not be possible this winter.

New figures obtained by The P&J through a series of freedom of information (FOI) requests revealed mould and damp have consistently been issues faced by those living in social housing across the north and north-east.

The statistics from Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire are contrasting but highlight the issue nonetheless.

Aberdeen City Council failed to investigate every report

Since 2016, Aberdeen City Council received 122 complaints from their tenants about mould and damp.

During those six years, investigators were sent to deal with 91 of those complaints – meaning 31 homes were left dealing with the issue.

Last year, a single mum spoke out about her mouldy and damp council flat where the fungus had spread to their furniture, their clothes and even her three-month-old son’s toys.

After we shared Jacqueline’s story, more people living in Aberdeen City Council social homes reached out to share their experiences, such as a family who were handed keys to a new home riddled with mould.

Or the instance where Nicole Kruschak’s ceiling collapsed in the room where she sleeps after months of complaining about the issue.

More recently, Kara Paton spoke to The P&J about concerns for her mum’s safety in an Aberdeen City Council four-in-a-block with mould, damp and flooring issues.

Although the council consistently failed to investigate every complaint made by tenants, each time a home was inspected repairs were made to the property.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The welfare of our tenants is our main priority and this is reflected in the investigations we have undertaken and the resolutions we have achieved on this particular issue.

“To put the matter in perspective, we have responsibility for over 22,000 council homes across the city and the figures represent a tiny percentage of our housing stock.

“There are a variety of reasons for those instances where on-site investigations were not undertaken including an on-site investigation not being required.

“If any of our tenants do have any issues with their home we encourage our tenants to report this to us so we can look into the matter as a matter of urgency ”.

Over 2,500 reports made to Aberdeenshire Council

The FOI reveals the number of complaints was much higher in Aberdeenshire than in Aberdeen City.

Since 2016, Aberdeenshire Council received 2,535 reports of mould and damp from tenants.

While the local authority managed to address every single complaint in 2016, the number of complaints fluctuated while the proportion left uninvestigated has steadily rose each year.

Between 2017 and 2020 the number of complaints consistently decreased, while more homes were uninvestigated.

The number shot up in 2021, to 448 complaints across the area and the highest proportion of issues not investigated.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said when an issue is reported the council aims to carry out an inspection to determine the cause and see if a repair is needed.

He said: “In many cases, mould and damp issues can be resolved by giving advice and information. Drying clothes indoors without proper ventilation can lead to issues, for example. We also refer tenants to Scarf for independent support and advice.

“The pandemic made it more challenging to carry out physical inspections but we continued to provide emergency repairs, and carried out remote inspections where that was possible.

“On a wider note, our programme of improvements to homes across Aberdeenshire continues.”

Is mould and damp an issue in social homes elsewhere?

The problem is not just confined to social homes across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

Highland Council has also failed to investigate every complaint of mould and damp from tenants. In 2021, the local authority received 38 reports and only investigated four of these.

Meanwhile, Orkney Council had 19 complaints in 2021 and investigated all of them in the same year.

Shetland Council received no complaints last year, but still carried out 21 investigations in their social homes. In fact, since 2016 the local authority had five complaints from tenants but carried out 230 investigations anyway.

Moray Council could not provide the number of investigations carried out. However, in 2021 there were 15 complaints and 109 repairs carried out – much like Shetland, Moray Council carried out more repairs over the years than they received complaints.

Furthermore, Edinburgh City Council had 730 reports of damp and mould in their social homes, and also investigated each issue.

If you have experienced any problems with mould or damp in your social home, let us know about it in the comment section below.

North and north-east households worst prepared for winter

Social tenants in the north and north-east are facing tough conditions this winter as pre-existing fuel poverty collides with record-breaking energy bills.

A significant number of households in Scotland could struggle to cope with the upcoming energy fuel cap increase, which the latest consultancy estimates predict could hike household bills up 81% in October.

The most recent review of housing conditions shows social tenants across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland and the Islands could be worse prepared for these challenges as they already experience high levels of fuel poverty.

This is especially stark in the Western Isles where more than two-thirds of social tenants were estimated to be in fuel poverty – the highest in the whole of Scotland.

Are the councils preparing for fuel poverty?

The Aberdeen City Council spokesman explained damp and mould is commonly caused through condensation.

He said: “It is advised that to avoid condensation, steps should be taken such as temperatures within homes being kept consistent, increase ventilation, avoid placing furniture against an external wall, and try to avoid drying clothes inside where possible.”

The local authority is setting up an anti-poverty committee in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Mould and damp is commonly caused by condensation.

The committee, with councillor Christian Allard as covener, will begin assessing how best to help people.

Mr Allard said: “Because we are at the height of summer it would be better to hold on until bills come in October to see what kind of winter we’re going to have.

“We’re all bracing ourselves for a deluge of people who are going to struggle very much. It’s what we’re going to concentrate on as a city, as a council and under the anti-poverty committee.”

The Aberdeenshire Council spokesman stressed the council has “significantly” increased support to those experiencing fuel poverty, while Scarf’s Home Energy Advice Team can help people access support.

The council will provide food and fuel vouchers to vulnerable tenants, and advisors will try to find long-term solutions for households. There is also support available to help people reduce their energy bills.

Aberdeenshire Council working on proving support to tenants.

He said: “Aberdeenshire Council also remains committed to a wide-ranging programme of energy efficiency improvements to help our tenants reduce running costs, carbon emissions and the energy used in our council houses and flats.

“As part of that improvement works plan we are installing cavity wall, internal and external wall and loft insulation and also installing highly efficient ‘A’ rated windows.

“The programme also includes the installation of renewable energy systems such as solar photovoltaic roof panels for generating electricity and batteries to store this energy.”

‘Nobody should be expected to live in those conditions’

One of the ways Shelter suggests to prevent mould and damp issues in the home is to heat every room to a low temperature of at least 15C.

The housing charity advises covering pans as well as closing doors when cooking or showering and using extractor fans in the bathroom and kitchen.

It also suggests opening bedroom windows for five to 10 minutes in the morning and drying clothes outside or using a tumble dryer where possible.

Director of Shelter Scotland Alison Watson said: “Everyone has the right to live in a warm, safe, comfortable home. That applies to people in social housing in exactly the same way as those living in other tenure types.

Heather Brodie experienced mould in her social home after one of her windows broke and it was left for too long. Picture by Paul Glendell / DCT Media.

“Mouldy, damp homes can have a devastating effect on both physical and mental health; nobody should be expected to live in those conditions.

“We would encourage anyone suffering from mould or damp in their home to visit the Shelter Scotland website or get in touch for guidance and support.

“We are in a housing emergency and building more good quality social homes is the only way out.

“The Scottish Government needs to significantly increase the supply of social homes, while also ensuring all existing homes are fit for purpose.”

Initiatives helping communities struggling with rising energy bills:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Greg Robertson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail for drug-dealing dad who fled from police and flung 100 bags of cocaine…
Drink entrepreneur Kenny Webster is now a pub landlord.
North brewer swoops for popular Glasgow watering hole
0
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen Foyer launches Nightstop to combat youth homelessness
One Tui plane was cancelled and another diverted. Photo: Shutterstock
Two more Tui flights to Aberdeen Airport have their routes delayed or diverted
0
The Grand Depart of the Tour of Britain 2022 cycle race leaving Aberdeen on Day 1. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: New annual Tour of Scotland cycle race could be coming to Aberdeen, Inverness…
0
The Duke of Rothesay met performers from the birthday concert. Supplied by Classic FM.
Prince Charles attends Classic FM's 30th birthday concert in Braemar
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Christy Robson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer sold 'dregs' of Class A drugs to schoolboy in 'amateurish operation'
Michael Burr was caught chatting to five decoy Facebook accounts
North-east man snared by paedophile hunters while chatting to FIVE underage decoys
Visitors at Aberdeen Christmas village. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Plans lodged for Aberdeen Christmas Village comeback - but UTG won't host any festivities
0

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?' - new gallery shop…
0
Lossiemouth v Nairn County Lossiemouth's Dean Stewart, left, tries to get to grips with Nairn's Liam Shewan Photos by Sandy McCook
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…