All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing

Nicola Sturgeon admitted Scotland’s hospitals are almost completely full and NHS24 is under record levels of pressure during an emergency briefing.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
January 9, 2023, 1:00 pm Updated: January 9, 2023, 3:11 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA

Nicola Sturgeon admitted Scotland’s hospitals are almost completely full and NHS24 is under record levels of pressure during an emergency briefing.

The first minister outlined new measures to help the health service during what she described as the “most difficult winter ever”.

Here are the key points from Ms Sturgeon’s press conference in Edinburgh addressing the escalating crisis.

Triple virus threat

Ms Sturgeon said the difficulties facing Scotland’s NHS are all being heightened by a combination of Covid, winter flu and Strep A.

The first minister revealed an estimated one in 25 people had Covid before the New Year. More than 400 Scots with the virus were admitted to hospital last week.

Covid cases remain high. Image: Shutterstock

The SNP leader said the country is enduring “extraordinary levels” of flu. Over 1,000 patients went into the hospital with the infection in the past two weeks.

And she admitted that the situation has been made even worse by the increasing prevalence of Strep A this winter.

The first minister asked Scots to wear face masks again while using public indoor spaces, but there is no indication this will be legally enforced.

NHS24 facing record demand

Ms Sturgeon revealed NHS24 received 100,000 calls over the four-day Christmas and New Year holiday periods, the highest total in a decade.

The first minister said additional staff had been recruited in the lead-up to December 25 in order to help cope with the unprecedented demand.

To help alleviate current pressures, Ms Sturgeon said more GP clinics may begin opening for appointments on Saturdays.

The SNP chief also revealed a new NHS24 app is set to be launched.

Hospitals are almost completely full

The first minister admitted hospitals across Scotland are almost completely full as staff remain increasingly overstretched.

As of last Wednesday, 95% of all available beds were being used by patients currently receiving treatment.

Hospitals are almost completely full. Image: PA

Due to this soaring demand, Ms Sturgeon revealed ambulance staff responded to more than 16,000 incidents across the country last week.

It comes as Scots also face record waiting times when attending A&E.

However, the first minister admitted some patients were not being treated quickly enough in hospitals, resulting in their discharge being delayed.

Funding boost

In more welcome news, Ms Sturgeon announced health and social care partnerships in the north and north-east will get more cash to help take patients out of hospitals.

Ms Sturgeon said the additional funding would help free up more beds for those who need them.

Along with this, the SNP leader committed to increasing the health revenue budget by more than £1 billion over the next 12 months.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf is due to make a further statement on Tuesday in Holyrood.

Is the NHS at breaking point?

In spite of everything, Ms Sturgeon said the health service remains sustainable and is still there for those who need it.

The SNP leader defended her under-fire Mr Yousaf and insisted he has the “toughest job in government”.

But some health experts are not quite on the same page.

Dr Iain Kennedy said the NHS is ‘broken’. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland doctor Iain Kennedy, who chairs the BMA union in Scotland, has warned the NHS was “broken”.

He previously said the health service risked “sleepwalking” into a two-tier system.

Dingwall doctor Miles Mack, who is ex-chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners in Scotland, is pessimistic about the future of the NHS.

He said there are no easy solutions to the current emergency and warned the crisis will only get worse in rural areas due to high inflation and the cost of living.

