Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres

A man has died after falling unwell at Tesco in Forres.

Police were called to the store on Nairn Road on Sunday after a customer discovered an “unwell” man in the toilet.

An ambulance crew was called, but the man died at the scene. Tesco has been approached for comment.

A police spokesman said: “At around 12.15pm on Sunday January 8, police were called after a man was found unwell within a supermarket on Nairn Road, Forres.

“Paramedics also attended, however, the man died at the scene.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”