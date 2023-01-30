Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of a turn-around?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of a turn-around?

By Cameron Roy
January 30, 2023, 5:00 pm
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

The announcement of a new manager at the struggling Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park has raised hopes it could be the start of a turn-around.

Owners of caravans and lodges have been speaking out about their poor treatment since it was taken over by national chain Park Holidays UK last June.

Residents have since described the decline of the park into a “scrapyard” and said they felt their “happy place was “slipping away” after being given an ultimatum to upgrade or move out.

Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park has experienced an exodus of residents. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Moray MP Douglas Ross, who visited the site in the summer when concerns were first raised, has demanded an urgent meeting with operator Park Holidays UK’s new boss in Lossiemouth, who is due to start this week.

Mr Ross says he is “hopeful” things can be improved with the new management in post.

James Ellison, who was responsible for holiday parks in Moray, including Lossiemouth, has now been moved to another park within the portfolio.

‘A dereliction of duty’

Mr Ross said: “The situation at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park has been nothing short of a disgrace and I have received concerns about the situation at Burghead as well.”

But he says there has been a “dereliction of duty” from those at Park Holidays who are responsible.

He adds it is “completely unacceptable” to hear residents describing the park as a “bombsite” as many feel they have had little option but to sell up.

Moray MP Douglas Ross previously visited residents from the Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park, including Angela Haystack, in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

However, Mr Ross now believes the situation “has only got much worse” since he visited in the summer.

At that meeting, he managed to get operators to promise to set up a twice-weekly clinic at the park – but owners said it never happened.

He made another request for a meeting earlier this month.

What has gone wrong at Lossiemouth Holiday Park?

Since new owners Park Holidays UK spent £9 million to take control of the site from Moray-based Christie Parks, there have been a number of complaints raised regarding how the park has changed.

Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Gordon MacCrae, 69, who owns a lodge at the Lossiemouth park, said the problems caused people to be pushed out of the park.

He estimates the number of caravans has fallen from 150 to 90 since the new owners took control.

“Some people have been leaving in tears.

“I hope the new manager can change things.

“But I think because it is an American company, they are not interested in the people in the park. They are just interested in the money that is it.”

Could the new manager turn things around?

The new manager at Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park, Elaine Airth, went to Speyside High School and studied Tourism Management at Edinburgh Napier University.

She worked for Parkdean Resorts, the largest holiday park operator in the UK, for over 14 years.

Her last role involved managing four locations on the west coast of Scotland with a staff of 500.

Park Holidays has been approached for an updated comment.

‘Upgrade or get off’: Meet the six Lossiemouth caravan park owners being ‘bullied’ out of their homes





