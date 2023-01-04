Moray MP says caravan owners at Lossiemouth Holiday Park have been ‘let down at every turn’ and demands meeting with operators

A Moray MP has called for an urgent meeting with operators of an under-fire holiday park recently described as a “bombsite” by residents.

Owners of caravans and lodges at Lossiemouth Holiday Park have been hit with a huge rise in fees at a time when they say standards have declined.

Many have already moved off the site, branding it a “scrapyard” while others say they feel trapped due to the fees they’d face to sell up.

Now Douglas Ross, who visited the site in the summer when concerns were first raised, has demanded an urgent meeting with operator Park Holidays UK’s regional manager Ricky Turner.

He accused them of letting owners down at “every turn”.

‘They have been let down’

The park, formally Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park, has fallen intondisarray since being taken over by national tour operator Park Holidays UK in a £9 million deal in June.

In recent months, the number of static caravan owners has fallen as site fees continue to soar.

Owners have been subjected to a range of new rules and regulations, including restrictions on how long they can reside on the park.

Meanwhile lodge owners like Gordon MacCrae have recently been told pitch fees will go up – with his rising nearly 53% from £3,920 to £5,975 come April.

If he sells, he faces a 18% fee, meaning he would need to push up the price by nearly £60,000 than he bought for to cover his costs – at a time when he claims there are less amenities.

Branding the situation a “scandal”, Mr Ross said Park Holidays must step up and take responsibility.

“The situation at Lossiemouth Holiday Park is nothing short of a scandal for owners,” he said.

“They have been let down at every turn by Park Holidays ever since the company took control of the site in April last year.

“Their experience which used to be a positive one has become a total nightmare for them. For them to be describing the site as a bombsite, shows just how much Park Holidays have neglected this caravan park in Lossiemouth.

“I was shocked by the issues that were detailed to me in the summer when I met with concerned owners but shockingly it has become even worse since then.”

‘Failed to act’

The Conservative MP visited the site last year and spoke to caravan owners about their concerns.

He also spoke to operators, who promised to set up a twice-weekly clinic at the park so people could go to him directly with their opinion – which owners say has not happened.

Mr Ross said at the time the meeting had been uncomfortable as the operators – who had pledged to be open, upfront and reasonable with owners – were unaware of some of the new rules being brought in.

Mr Ross today vowed to continue the fight.

He added: “They have failed to back up their warm words and promises when they last met me and it is little wonder many of those on the site are looking to sell up and leave, through no fault of their own.

“I hope Park Holidays respond as quickly as possible to my request for a further meeting and I will continue to fight for this situation to be vastly improved for all those at Lossiemouth Caravan Park.”

Bosses from Park Holidays UK confirmed a meeting would be held in due course.

A spokesman said: “Park Holidays UK has offered to meet with MP Douglas Ross to discuss the matters to which he alludes. The meeting will also provide an opportunity for us to confirm that this year’s pitch fee increase at Lossiemouth Holiday Park has been set at below the level of inflation.

“Due to an administrative error, a small number of holiday home owners at the park were initially given incorrect information about their 2023 fees, but they have since been contacted to confirm the increase has been set at less than the inflation rate.”