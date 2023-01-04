Moray MP says caravan owners at Lossiemouth Holiday Park have been ‘let down at every turn’ and demands meeting with operators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray MP says caravan owners at Lossiemouth Holiday Park have been ‘let down at every turn’ and demands meeting with operators

By Michelle Henderson
January 4, 2023, 4:48 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 4:59 pm
Moray MP Douglas Ross is requesting a meeting with Park Holidays UK, owners of Lossiemouth Holiday Park, to discuss the escalating situation as lodge owners sight concerns. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray MP Douglas Ross is requesting a meeting with Park Holidays UK, owners of Lossiemouth Holiday Park, to discuss the escalating situation as lodge owners sight concerns. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A Moray MP has called for an urgent meeting with operators of an under-fire holiday park recently described as a “bombsite” by residents.

Owners of caravans and lodges at Lossiemouth Holiday Park have been hit with a huge rise in fees at a time when they say standards have declined.

Many have already moved off the site, branding it a “scrapyard” while others say they feel trapped due to the fees they’d face to sell up.

Now Douglas Ross, who visited the site in the summer when concerns were first raised, has demanded an urgent meeting with operator Park Holidays UK’s regional manager Ricky Turner.

He accused them of letting owners down at “every turn”.

One owner described the site as a “scrapyard”. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

‘They have been let down’

The park, formally Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park, has fallen intondisarray since being taken over by national tour operator Park Holidays UK in a £9 million deal in June.

In recent months, the number of static caravan owners has fallen as site fees continue to soar.

Owners have been subjected to a range of new rules and regulations, including restrictions on how long they can reside on the park.

Meanwhile lodge owners like Gordon MacCrae have recently been told pitch fees will go up – with his rising nearly 53% from £3,920 to £5,975 come April.

If he sells, he faces a 18% fee, meaning he would need to push up the price by nearly £60,000 than he bought for to cover his costs – at a time when he claims there are less amenities.

This site used to be full of caravans. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Branding the situation a “scandal”, Mr Ross said Park Holidays must step up and take responsibility.

“The situation at Lossiemouth Holiday Park is nothing short of a scandal for owners,” he said.

“They have been let down at every turn by Park Holidays ever since the company took control of the site in April last year.

“Their experience which used to be a positive one has become a total nightmare for them. For them to be describing the site as a bombsite, shows just how much Park Holidays have neglected this caravan park in Lossiemouth.

“I was shocked by the issues that were detailed to me in the summer when I met with concerned owners but shockingly it has become even worse since then.”

Gordon MacCrae talking to Moray MP Douglas Ross about the situation at the Lossiemouth Holiday Park earlier this year. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

‘Failed to act’

The Conservative MP visited the site last year and spoke to caravan owners about their concerns.

He also spoke to operators, who promised to set up a twice-weekly clinic at the park so people could go to him directly with their opinion – which owners say has not happened.

Mr Ross said at the time the meeting had been uncomfortable as the operators – who had pledged to be open, upfront and reasonable with owners – were unaware of some of the new rules being brought in.

Mr Ross today vowed to continue the fight.

He added: “They have failed to back up their warm words and promises when they last met me and it is little wonder many of those on the site are looking to sell up and leave, through no fault of their own.

“I hope Park Holidays respond as quickly as possible to my request for a further meeting and I will continue to fight for this situation to be vastly improved for all those at Lossiemouth Caravan Park.”

Bosses from Park Holidays UK confirmed a meeting would be held in due course.

A spokesman said: “Park Holidays UK has offered to meet with MP Douglas Ross to discuss the matters to which he alludes. The meeting will also provide an opportunity for us to confirm that this year’s pitch fee increase at Lossiemouth Holiday Park has been set at below the level of inflation.

“Due to an administrative error, a small number of holiday home owners at the park were initially given incorrect information about their 2023 fees, but they have since been contacted to confirm the increase has been set at less than the inflation rate.”

