Home News Moray

Elgin Town Hall: Moray musicians raise £2,200 for mental health charity in concert

By Sean McAngus
February 14, 2023, 5:00 pm
The Conversation: I Am Me being performed at Elgin Town Hall. Image: Ceamara Photography
The Conversation: I Am Me being performed at Elgin Town Hall. Image: Ceamara Photography

A Moray businessman and his musician friends behind a song highlighting men’s mental health have raised £2,200 from a concert at Elgin Town Hall.

In December, Alan Jamieson with solo artists and members of local bands The Fragz, Into The Pines, Danny Mortimer and MacTa released the song  The Conversation: I Am Me.

The music video has already attracted more than 1,800 views.

Concert to raise money

Last month, a gig took place at the town hall featuring all the musicians.

It was in aid of MikeysLine to help the charity expand services in Moray and work with all age groups.

Elgin Town Hall.

Mr Jamieson was “delighted” with the success of the concert.

He said: “We have managed to get all this done all this on a shoestring budget. And all down to the goodwill, multi-tasking and talents within this group.

“If there’s a will and a passion, there’s a way!

“A special thank you to Ali, Angus, Blaire, Danny, Gary, Mark and Tom and their respective bands, who came together to help me with this project firstly recording, and then performed The Conversation I am me at the gig.

The Conversation: I Am Me being performed at Elgin Town Hall. Image: Ceamara Photography

He added: “It was such an amazing experience especially with the great reaction from the crowd.

“Lastly many thanks to Lesley Jamieson for all her efforts along with Mark Aldridge and Blaire McKenzie behind the scenes promoting the gig, Jason Leitch for the video, Phil Wiles at Pb audio / pinball production services for sound, and Donnie Squair and the team of volunteers at Elgin Town Hall.

“Also to everyone who came to support us at the gig and made it such a memorable occasion.”

How do the charity feel?

The charity offers text-based support on 07786 207755 which includes WhatsApp, live web chat, Twitter and Messenger.

Katie Melville, Mikeysline fundraising manager said: “Mikeysline is delighted to have the support of AJ and his band of Moray men!

“They did a beautiful job putting together the song The Conversation: I Am Me and promoting it with a fantastic show in the town hall.

“Raising £2,200 for Mikeysline’s mental health and suicide prevention services in the process, the guys have also raised much-needed awareness in their local communities about men’s mental health.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented