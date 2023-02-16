Nairn Academy career fair makes triumphant return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 60 exhibitors turned out for the return of Nairn Academy’s Careers and Learner Pathways Event, a school event that showcases the many local opportunities available to pupils.

School leaders said that the event was always popular for students and parents, but has had to take a hiatus since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Depute head teacher Sharon Sharkey said that it was another milestone in getting back to normal campus life. Staff were optimistic that this year’s event would see a return to form, she said, but the turnout on Wednesday night – more than 200 students and parents and representatives from a range of careers – blew away their expectations.

Adding to the night’s success, there were more than 20 alumni on hand as exhibitors, proving to students that there’s almost no end to the opportunities in front of them.

David Hay, longtime educator and principal teacher at Nairn Academy, helped to organise this year’s event.

Throughout the main hallways, there were booths with representatives from a wide variety of sectors, including education, the armed forces, journalism, politics, forestry, the arts, healthcare and more.

Pupils were able to wander the halls and ask questions about the careers that sparked their interest. Exhibitors explained how to get started in a career, what courses they should look to take, and what options are available for apprenticeships or other qualifications.

Mr Hay said that students, parents and exhibitors had great feedback on the night.

“The return of the careers event was a resounding success. It was tremendous to see so many visitors and so many alumni at the school.

And he saw plenty of familiar faces among the alumni on hand. All but one or two passed through the Academy during his four decades of service.

“It’s great to see them taking the time for today’s young people, for the school and for Nairn.”

Representatives on hand from the Care and Learning Alliance, one of the stallholders, thanked the school for an incredible evening.

“It was evident that so much team effort has gone into organising the evening, well done to all involved! We had a very successful evening of meeting pupils, parents and partners.”

