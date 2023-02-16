Nairn Academy career fair makes triumphant return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nairn Academy career fair makes triumphant return

By Garrett Stell
February 16, 2023, 12:18 pm
Over 200 pupils and their parents showed up for the 2023 Nairn Academy Careers and Learning Pathways Event. Image: Garrett Stell/DC Thomson
Over 200 pupils and their parents showed up for the 2023 Nairn Academy Careers and Learning Pathways Event. Image: Garrett Stell/DC Thomson

More than 60 exhibitors turned out for the return of Nairn Academy’s Careers and Learner Pathways Event, a school event that showcases the many local opportunities available to pupils.

School leaders said that the event was always popular for students and parents, but has had to take a hiatus since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Depute head teacher Sharon Sharkey said that it was another milestone in getting back to normal campus life. Staff were optimistic that this year’s event would see a return to form, she said, but the turnout on Wednesday night – more than 200 students and parents and representatives from a range of careers – blew away their expectations.

Adding to the night’s success, there were more than 20 alumni on hand as exhibitors, proving to students that there’s almost no end to the opportunities in front of them.

There were dozens of exhibitors from a wide range of careers presenting on Wednesday night. Image: Garrett Stell/DC Thomson

‘Resounding success’ as the careers event returns to Nairn Academy

David Hay, longtime educator and principal teacher at Nairn Academy, helped to organise this year’s event.

Throughout the main hallways, there were booths with representatives from a wide variety of sectors, including education, the armed forces, journalism, politics, forestry, the arts, healthcare and more.

MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey Drew Hendry and his team took time out of a busy day to speak with some of Scotland’s future leaders. Image: Garrett Stell/DC Thomson

Pupils were able to wander the halls and ask questions about the careers that sparked their interest. Exhibitors explained how to get started in a career, what courses they should look to take, and what options are available for apprenticeships or other qualifications.

Mr Hay said that students, parents and exhibitors had great feedback on the night.

“The return of the careers event was a resounding success. It was tremendous to see so many visitors and so many alumni at the school.

And he saw plenty of familiar faces among the alumni on hand. All but one or two passed through the Academy during his four decades of service.

“It’s great to see them taking the time for today’s young people, for the school and for Nairn.”

Nairn Academy leaders were thrilled with how many alumni came out to speak with students about the career paths available to them. Image: Garrett Stell/DC Thomson

Representatives on hand from the Care and Learning Alliance, one of the stallholders, thanked the school for an incredible evening.

“It was evident that so much team effort has gone into organising the evening, well done to all involved! We had a very successful evening of meeting pupils, parents and partners.”

