5% increase proposed for Moray council tax payers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council tax in Moray could go up by 5% from April.

It means the band D bill could rise by just over £68 a year.

Councillors will be asked to approve the increase at a meeting next week where the Conservative administration will set out their budget for 2023-24.

Their plans include using just under £14.77m in Covid reserves to balance the books.

Council tax rise of 5%

There is also a proposal to increase temporary accommodation charges by 27%.

Around £28m needs to be found over the next two financial years.

The council tax increase is expected to generate just under £49.6m, £942,000 more than a predicted increase of 3%.

It will rise the band D bill from just over £1,362 to £1,430 a year.

£14.77m Covid reserves

In her report chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey said “significant further savings” are expected to be needed in 2024/25 and “early action” will be required to tackle the issue.

The budget will be debated at a meeting of the full council on March 1.