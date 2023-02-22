5% increase proposed for Moray council tax payers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

5% increase proposed for Moray council tax payers

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 22, 2023, 6:00 am
A 5% rise in council tax is being proposes by Moray Council.
A 5% rise in council tax is being proposes by Moray Council.

Council tax in Moray could go up by 5% from April.

It means the band D bill could rise by just over £68 a year.

Councillors will be asked to approve the increase at a meeting next week where the Conservative administration will set out their budget for 2023-24.

Their plans include using just under £14.77m in Covid reserves to balance the books.

Council tax rise of 5%

There is also a proposal to increase temporary accommodation charges by 27%.

Around £28m needs to be found over the next two financial years.

The council tax increase is expected to generate just under £49.6m, £942,000 more than a predicted increase of 3%.

It will rise the band D bill from just over £1,362 to £1,430 a year.

£14.77m Covid reserves

In her report chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey said “significant further savings” are expected to be needed in 2024/25 and “early action” will be required to tackle the issue.

The budget will be debated at a meeting of the full council on March 1.

