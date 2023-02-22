5% increase proposed for Moray council tax payers

Council tax in Moray could go up by 5% from April.
It means the band D bill could rise by just over £68 a year.
Councillors will be asked to approve the increase at a meeting next week where the Conservative administration will set out their budget for 2023-24.
Their plans include using just under £14.77m in Covid reserves to balance the books.
There is also a proposal to increase temporary accommodation charges by 27%.
Around £28m needs to be found over the next two financial years.
The council tax increase is expected to generate just under £49.6m, £942,000 more than a predicted increase of 3%.
It will rise the band D bill from just over £1,362 to £1,430 a year.
In her report chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey said “significant further savings” are expected to be needed in 2024/25 and “early action” will be required to tackle the issue.
The budget will be debated at a meeting of the full council on March 1.