Drug dealer stored £30,000 of cannabis and cash in second Aberdeen flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drug dealer stored £30,000 of cannabis and cash in second Aberdeen flat

By Kathryn Wylie
February 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Most Read

1
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Orkney flag
Review of flag flying protocol met with approval by Orkney councillors – Pride flag…
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Struan Stevenson: Outright bottom trawling ban could mean the end for some fishing communities
Scotland batter Kyle Coetzer. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shut
Cricket: Scotland success in WCL2 'special' for Aberdeen's Kyle Coetzer
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Review: Standing ovation for Girl From The North Country at Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Boss Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to 'land punches' on direct rivals
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Iain Maciver: The best accidents end happily ever after
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS
Aberdeen should target Scotland boss Steve Clarke for manager's job, says Pittodrie legend Frank…
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Huntly striving to keep run going in derby clash with Keith
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
No let up from Rothes' Allen Mackenzie against local club Strathspey Thistle
Tomasz Peczko leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Formartine's Paul Campbell looks to continue scoring streak in Brechin encounter

Editor's Picks

Most Commented