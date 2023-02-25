Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum’s carer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drunk son who wrongly believed that his mum wasn’t getting the care she deserved turned up to her care home “ranting and raving”.

Colin Ross hurled abuse at the woman’s carer during a foul-mouthed rant at Loxa Court care home in Elgin.

He demanded to see his mum after declaring down the intercom phone that he wasn’t happy with the care that she was receiving there.

But the 52-year-old, whose mother refused to see him, was told that he was too drunk to be allowed inside and he responded by calling the carer a “c***”.

During the tirade, saliva from Ross’ mouth landed on the woman’s face, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Mum said ‘he was not welcome’

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said Ross visited his mum at the Dunbar Place home, around 4.15pm on November 5 last year.

But the woman didn’t want him to visit when she learned that he was intoxicated.

“She asked the carer to let him know he was not welcome”, Ms Ralph said.

“She went down to the door and told the accused. He appeared unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.

“He became confrontational with the carer, pointing at her and repeatedly calling her a c***.

“He spat on her face. This was when he was heavily breathing that the saliva landed on her face.

“He repeated that he didn’t think the staff were looking after his mother properly.”

Spent the night locked up

The care home, which is run by Hanover Homes, called the police.

Ross’ sister arrived and the drunken man was then allowed inside to see his mother, but only on the condition that his sister accepted responsibility for him.

Ross later spent the night in custody and appeared in court the following morning.

Ross’ defence agent Matthew O’Neill said upon sobering up, his client was “aghast” at learning of his behaviour the previous day.

The solicitor explained that Ross had visited his elderly mum earlier that morning in a sober state.

He became aware of her deteriorating health and that he didn’t have long left with her.

After going home and drinking alcohol, he returned to the care home and “remonstrated seriously” with the carer, O’Neill added.

‘Aghast at his behaviour’

“That he did that, is a matter of huge regret to Mr Ross. He had always got on well with the carer and was appreciative of what she did for his mother.

“He was aghast at his behaviour when he heard what he had become involved in.

“His mother died at Christmas – New Year time – and he wishes to put on public record his thanks to those at Loxa Court who cared for her, and how much he regrets his behaviour.

“He didn’t specifically set out to spit on the woman but accepts spittal came out of his mouth when he was ranting and raving.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood handed Ross, of Laich Court in Elgin, 80 hours of unpaid work.

