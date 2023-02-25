Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum’s carer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum’s carer

By Kathryn Wylie
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 25, 2023, 8:24 am
Colin Ross was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A drunk son who wrongly believed that his mum wasn’t getting the care she deserved turned up to her care home “ranting and raving”.

Colin Ross hurled abuse at the woman’s carer during a foul-mouthed rant at Loxa Court care home in Elgin.

He demanded to see his mum after declaring down the intercom phone that he wasn’t happy with the care that she was receiving there.

But the 52-year-old, whose mother refused to see him, was told that he was too drunk to be allowed inside and he responded by calling the carer a “c***”.

During the tirade, saliva from Ross’ mouth landed on the woman’s face, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Mum said ‘he was not welcome’

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said Ross visited his mum at the Dunbar Place home, around 4.15pm on November 5 last year.

But the woman didn’t want him to visit when she learned that he was intoxicated.

“She asked the carer to let him know he was not welcome”, Ms Ralph said.

“She went down to the door and told the accused. He appeared unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.

“He became confrontational with the carer, pointing at her and repeatedly calling her a c***.

“He spat on her face. This was when he was heavily breathing that the saliva landed on her face.

“He repeated that he didn’t think the staff were looking after his mother properly.”

Spent the night locked up

The care home, which is run by Hanover Homes, called the police.

Ross’ sister arrived and the drunken man was then allowed inside to see his mother, but only on the condition that his sister accepted responsibility for him.

Ross later spent the night in custody and appeared in court the following morning.

Loxa Court in Dunbar Place, Elgin. Image: DC Thomson

Ross’ defence agent Matthew O’Neill said upon sobering up, his client was “aghast” at learning of his behaviour the previous day.

The solicitor explained that Ross had visited his elderly mum earlier that morning in a sober state.

He became aware of her deteriorating health and that he didn’t have long left with her.

After going home and drinking alcohol, he returned to the care home and “remonstrated seriously” with the carer, O’Neill added.

‘Aghast at his behaviour’

“That he did that, is a matter of huge regret to Mr Ross. He had always got on well with the carer and was appreciative of what she did for his mother.

“He was aghast at his behaviour when he heard what he had become involved in.

“His mother died at Christmas – New Year time – and he wishes to put on public record his thanks to those at Loxa Court who cared for her, and how much he regrets his behaviour.

“He didn’t specifically set out to spit on the woman but accepts spittal came out of his mouth when he was ranting and raving.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood handed Ross, of Laich Court in Elgin, 80 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

