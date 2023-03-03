Fire crews called out to wildfire near the A941 south of Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews were deployed to reports of a “fire out in the open” near the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road this evening.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was made aware of a patch of grass and gorse approximately 2,100 square feet on fire near the A941 south of Lossiemouth at around 8.44pm.

Two appliances have been dispatched to the area, one from Elgin and one from Lossiemouth.

The fire was out in the open and SFRS confirming the fire is not near any buildings.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire by 10pm and left the scene shortly after.