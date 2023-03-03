Barry Robson urges Aberdeen players to block out drama around facing former boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim boss Barry Robson has urged Aberdeen players to block out any sideshow about facing former manager Jim Goodwin.

Goodwin has been appointed Dundee United boss and will make a dramatic debut in the dugout for his new club against Aberdeen at Tannadice.

It is just five weeks since Goodwin, 41, was axed by the Dons immediately after a humiliating 6-0 loss at Hibs.

Goodwin’s presence in the Tannadice dugout will undoubtedly add more spice for the large travelling Red Army.

However Robson has urged the Dons to shut out any drama surrounding Goodwin’s appointment and focus solely on their game-plan.

Dundee United, sitting bottom of the Premiership, moved within days to appoint Goodwin as Liam Fox’s successor as they fight to avoid relegation.

However Aberdeen are still searching for a replacement for Goodwin who was axed on January 28.

Recently appointed chief executive Alan Burrows has confirmed the Dons aim to whittle down candidates to a short-list before the Tannadice clash.

Robson confirmed he has held talks with Burrows and was updated on the managerial search.

Robson said: “Playing well and winning the game. That’s all they need to focus on at Tannadice.

“All the other stuff that goes on, if you start thinking about that, you take away from what you’re actually trying to achieve.

“So, you focus on yourself and the instructions you’ve been given by your manager.

“Try to execute that and you’ll be fine.”

Talks with chief executive Burrows

Goodwin was appointed Dundee United boss until the end of the season.

He was sacked by the Dons following a disastrous crash in form that included a humiliating Scottish Cup exit at sixth tier Darvel.

Aberdeen’s search to replace him continues although chief executive Burrows confirmed the process will now ramp up significantly.

Burrows insists a new manager will be appointed “sooner rather than later.”

During his time in interim charge Robson has won two of his four games to haul Aberdeen back into the Premiership top six.

Robson met Burrows this week to discuss the managerial post and issues such as youth development.

Robson said: “I spoke with Alan and he was good.

“His comments recently where he said they were looking to put a shortlist together is exactly the same as he told me.

“He was quite transparent with that.

“We sat and spoke, Steven Gunn (director of football) was there as well.

“It was all about showing him the model that we have built for the club, especially the younger age groups and all the rest of it.

“He also came to me on Wednesday and said we are looking and trying to get the list down.

“And in due course we can speak about that.

“Realistically for me it was him trying to find out about the real important things about how the club is and how we do things.

“He was quite excited and impressed by where we are.”

No Tannadice edge for Goodwin

Goodwin will come up against the squad he built in the summer at a cost of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

Robson reckons that knowledge of the team will not give Goodwin an edge, because he won’t know the Dons’ game-plan.

He said: “Jim knows them well but he won’t know what we are going to do.

“It is good for him that he knows the players but we have all moved on from that.

“He is trying to get to know his Dundee United players which is important for him.

“That for me is not a big issue. I have not really thought about that.

“The most important thing for me is to try and win the game for this football club.”

‘I haven’t spoken to Jim’

Goodwin blamed a “terrible week” for losing his job with the cup loss at Darvel sandwiched between heavy losses at Hearts (5-0) and Hibs (6-0).

Asked if Goodwin will have a point to prove against Aberdeen, Robson said: “It is something you would need to ask him.

“I wouldn’t know that. I haven’t spoken to him, no.

“I got on fine with Jim when he was there but he is the Dundee United manager now and I am the interim Aberdeen manager at the minute.

“He will be trying to win for Dundee United and I will be trying to win for Aberdeen.

“I have been in this game a long time and have seen it all.

“I have never come up against Jim as manager before and have never coached against Jim so it is nothing for me.”

‘If you’re worrying about a game from five months ago, you’re in trouble.’

Aberdeen will be without Connor Barron and Kelle Roos due to injury for the clash at Tannadice.

Winger Vicente Besuijen is back at Pittodrie to undergo assessment on an injury suffered during a loan spell at Dutch club Excelsior.

Aberdeen return to Tannadice for the first time since a 4-0 humbling on October 8.

Robson insists the defeat, under the management of Goodwin, should have no influence on this weekend’s match.

He said: “Nobody has spoken about it.

“That was in October, a long, long time ago.

“If you’re a footballer and you’re worrying about a game from five months ago, you’re in trouble.

“You’ve got to move on.

“You can’t drag defeats with you.”