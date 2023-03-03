Barry Robson urges Aberdeen players to block out drama around facing former boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barry Robson urges Aberdeen players to block out drama around facing former boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
March 3, 2023, 10:30 pm
Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will face the Dons after being appointed new Dundee United boss. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will face the Dons after being appointed new Dundee United boss. Image: SNS.

Interim boss Barry Robson has urged Aberdeen players to block out any sideshow about facing former manager Jim Goodwin.

Goodwin has been appointed Dundee United boss and will make a dramatic debut in the dugout for his new club against Aberdeen at Tannadice.

It is just five weeks since Goodwin, 41, was axed by the Dons immediately after a humiliating 6-0 loss at Hibs.

Goodwin’s presence in the Tannadice dugout will undoubtedly add more spice for the large travelling Red Army.

However Robson has urged the Dons to shut out any drama surrounding Goodwin’s appointment and focus solely on their game-plan.

Dundee United, sitting bottom of the Premiership, moved within days to appoint Goodwin as Liam Fox’s successor as they fight to avoid relegation.

However Aberdeen are still searching for a replacement for Goodwin who was axed on January 28.

Recently appointed chief executive Alan Burrows has confirmed the Dons aim to whittle down candidates to a short-list before the Tannadice clash.

Robson confirmed he has held talks with Burrows and was updated on the managerial search.

Aberdeen Interim manager Barry Robson during the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Aberdeen Interim manager Barry Robson during the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Robson said: “Playing well and winning the game. That’s all they need to focus on at Tannadice.

“All the other stuff that goes on, if you start thinking about that, you take away from what you’re actually trying to achieve.

“So, you focus on yourself and the instructions you’ve been given by your manager.

“Try to execute that and you’ll be fine.”

Talks with chief executive Burrows

Goodwin was appointed Dundee United boss until the end of the season.

He was sacked by the Dons following a disastrous crash in form that included a humiliating Scottish Cup exit at sixth tier Darvel.

Aberdeen’s search to replace him continues although chief executive Burrows confirmed the process will now ramp up significantly.

Burrows insists a new manager will be appointed “sooner rather than later.”

During his time in interim charge Robson has won two of his four games to haul Aberdeen back into the Premiership top six.

Robson met Burrows this week to discuss the managerial post and issues such as youth development.

Robson said: “I spoke with Alan and he was good.

“His comments recently where he said they were looking to put a shortlist together is exactly the same as he told me.

“He was quite transparent with that.

“We sat and spoke, Steven Gunn (director of football) was there as well.

“It was all about showing him the model that we have built for the club, especially the younger age groups and all the rest of it.

“He also came to me on Wednesday and said we are looking and trying to get the list down.

“And in due course we can speak about that.

“Realistically for me it was him trying to find out about the real important things about how the club is and how we do things.

“He was quite excited and impressed by where we are.”

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Livingston with Graeme Shinnie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

No Tannadice edge for Goodwin

Goodwin will come up against the squad he built in the summer at a cost of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

Robson reckons that knowledge of the team will not give Goodwin an edge, because he won’t know the Dons’ game-plan.

New Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

He said: “Jim knows them well but he won’t know what we are going to do.

“It is good for him that he knows the players but we have all moved on from that.

“He is trying to get to know his Dundee United players which is important for him.

“That for me is not a big issue. I have not really thought about that.

“The most important thing for me is to try and win the game for this football club.”

Ex-Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the cinch Premiership match between at Easter Road. Image: SNS

‘I haven’t spoken to Jim’

Goodwin blamed a “terrible week” for losing his job with the cup loss at Darvel sandwiched between heavy losses at Hearts (5-0) and Hibs (6-0).

Aberdeen celebrate Bojan Miovski’s goal against Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Asked if Goodwin will have a point to prove against Aberdeen, Robson said: “It is something you would need to ask him.

“I wouldn’t know that. I haven’t spoken to him, no.

“I got on fine with Jim when he was there but he is the Dundee United manager now and I am the interim Aberdeen manager at the minute.

“He will be trying to win for Dundee United and I will be trying to win for Aberdeen.

“I have been in this game a long time and have seen it all.

“I have never come up against Jim as manager before and have never coached against Jim so it is nothing for me.”

Jim Goodwin is the new Dundee United manager. Image: SNS.

‘If you’re worrying about a game from five months ago, you’re in trouble.’

Aberdeen will be without Connor Barron and Kelle Roos due to injury for the clash at Tannadice.

Winger Vicente Besuijen is back at Pittodrie to undergo assessment on an injury suffered during a loan spell at Dutch club Excelsior.

Aberdeen return to Tannadice for the first time since a 4-0 humbling on October 8.

Robson insists the defeat, under the management of Goodwin, should have no influence on this weekend’s match.

He said: “Nobody has spoken about it.

“That was in October, a long, long time ago.

“If you’re a footballer and you’re worrying about a game from five months ago, you’re in trouble.

“You’ve got to move on.

“You can’t drag defeats with you.”

 

