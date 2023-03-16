A96 closed by police between Elgin and Forres following three-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A96 road between Elgin and Forres was shut after emergency services were called to a three-car crash.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the incident at around 5.30pm today on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Emergency services attended the crash -believed to involved three cars – including two fire crews from Elgin and Forres.

The appliances left the scene at around 5.45pm after helping make the vehicles safe. It is understood there are no serious injuries.

The road was closed in both directions following the crash at Brodieshill turn-off.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 18:13#A96 Alves The carriageway is ⛔ CLOSED ⛔ in both directions due to a collision Police are in attendance#TakeCare on approach and #UseAltRoute if possible@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/CfbozjEHqm — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 16, 2023

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.25pm on Thursday, March 16, we were called to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A96 near Brodieshill, Forres.

“One vehicle has been uplifted and the road is open.”

Motorists were urged to take care when approaching the area and to use an alternative route.

Amey crews and recovery worked on clearing the road which has now reopened.