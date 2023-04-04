Gull deterrents installed across Elgin ahead of breeding season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gull deterrents installed across Elgin ahead of breeding season

It is hoped they will deter the birds from nesting and breeding.

By Chris Cromar
Gulls are causing problems across the north and north-east. Image: Keith Broomfield.
Gulls are causing problems across the north and north-east. Image: Keith Broomfield.

Eight sonic devices have been installed in Elgin to deter gulls ahead of the upcoming breeding season.

Moray Council agreed to spend up to £15,000 from the Elgin Common Good Fund on devices that deter the birds from nesting and breeding.

The authority was unable to provide specific locations of the devices due to “concerns about security” should they become known.

However, it has been confirmed that they cover almost the whole of Elgin from Bishopmill to New Elgin, as well as the East End and West End areas.

The devices were trialled by Elgin’s business improvement district (Bid) last year and resulted in the number of nests on St Giles Shopping Centre dropping by more than 90%.

Gulls in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges.

Elgin Bid is also installing a further device in 2023 and investing in lasering.

The devices, which are sited across the Moray town and are being provided by Specialist Vermin Control, do not hurt the birds and will be in place for around 10 to 12 weeks.

Across the north and north-east, seagulls have been causing lots of issues, including attacking people and causing a mess, however, it has been argued that they only come to urban areas due to human behaviour, i.e. due to people dropping litter.

In July last year, a Press & Journal poll revealed that nine in 10 people across the region said that gulls are a problem in their area.

Rob Teasdale of Specialist Vermin Control setting up a gull deterrent in Elgin. Image: Moray Council.

Specialist Vermin Control managing director, Rob Teasdale said: “We’ll supplement the devices by flying two hawks in the areas in early mornings and weekends, out with school hours, for free so we can fully target the problem areas.

“While no method is 100% effective or guaranteed, the results we saw last year suggest the council is using every tool possible at this stage to deal with the gull issue in Elgin.”

Public urged not to feed gulls

Elgin South councillor John Diver said: “We know the trial in the town centre cut the number of nests significantly, and while this is a good next step to breaking the nesting and breeding cycle, it can take time for the full impact to be seen.

“However, I’m pleased we’re hopefully making further progress before we have to consider potential further action, all of which needs to be within the parameters of guidance from NatureScot.”

Elgin South councillor, Graham Leadbitter added: “Given the number of gull-related issues all Elgin councillors receive from residents, I’m confident this use of common good funding will be appreciated by many in the area.

“I’d ask that everyone plays their part now and avoids feeding gulls to further discourage them from nesting and breeding in Elgin.”

The truth about seagulls and why they eat the equivalent of 59 Big Macs a day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented