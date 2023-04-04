Gull deterrents installed across Elgin ahead of breeding season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eight sonic devices have been installed in Elgin to deter gulls ahead of the upcoming breeding season.

Moray Council agreed to spend up to £15,000 from the Elgin Common Good Fund on devices that deter the birds from nesting and breeding.

The authority was unable to provide specific locations of the devices due to “concerns about security” should they become known.

However, it has been confirmed that they cover almost the whole of Elgin from Bishopmill to New Elgin, as well as the East End and West End areas.

The devices were trialled by Elgin’s business improvement district (Bid) last year and resulted in the number of nests on St Giles Shopping Centre dropping by more than 90%.

Elgin Bid is also installing a further device in 2023 and investing in lasering.

The devices, which are sited across the Moray town and are being provided by Specialist Vermin Control, do not hurt the birds and will be in place for around 10 to 12 weeks.

Across the north and north-east, seagulls have been causing lots of issues, including attacking people and causing a mess, however, it has been argued that they only come to urban areas due to human behaviour, i.e. due to people dropping litter.

In July last year, a Press & Journal poll revealed that nine in 10 people across the region said that gulls are a problem in their area.

Specialist Vermin Control managing director, Rob Teasdale said: “We’ll supplement the devices by flying two hawks in the areas in early mornings and weekends, out with school hours, for free so we can fully target the problem areas.

“While no method is 100% effective or guaranteed, the results we saw last year suggest the council is using every tool possible at this stage to deal with the gull issue in Elgin.”

Public urged not to feed gulls

Elgin South councillor John Diver said: “We know the trial in the town centre cut the number of nests significantly, and while this is a good next step to breaking the nesting and breeding cycle, it can take time for the full impact to be seen.

“However, I’m pleased we’re hopefully making further progress before we have to consider potential further action, all of which needs to be within the parameters of guidance from NatureScot.”

Elgin South councillor, Graham Leadbitter added: “Given the number of gull-related issues all Elgin councillors receive from residents, I’m confident this use of common good funding will be appreciated by many in the area.

“I’d ask that everyone plays their part now and avoids feeding gulls to further discourage them from nesting and breeding in Elgin.”