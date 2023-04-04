57 years in business gives Robertson Group confidence in face of ‘unprecedented’ inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

57 years in business gives Robertson Group confidence in face of ‘unprecedented’ inflation

Bosses of the Elgin construction business said it has weathered 'unprecedented levels of inflation across materials, labour and energy not seen in 50 years'.

By Erikka Askeland
The treehouse in Inverness
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.

Bosses at Elgin-based Robertson Group said it will continue to weather the challenges of what has been “exceptionally difficult inflationary times”.

The family-owned firm said its 57-year track record means it will “perform in the line” of its forecasts next year as it deals with project start delays caused by inflation which has breached a 40-year high in the past year.

The group, which delivers construction, facilities management and capital projects as well as operating a timber products manufacturing base in Elgin, said it enjoyed a “strong set of results in a challenging market” in its most recent financial year.

Robertson Timber Engineering in Elgin returned to profit in the year to June 2022. Image:  JASON HEDGES

It said it operated across over 200 construction sites, developments and 5,852 facilities management locations across Scotland and England in the year to end of June 2022 in which it increased its pre-tax profits 21.3% on the prior year to £20.5 million.

The year was capped by its founder receiving a knighthood in the New Year’s honours list.

Sir William Robertson, known as Bill, was knighted for services to the construction industry and to charity in Scotland. He founded the business in 1966.

Sir William 'Bill' Robertson
Sir William ‘Bill’ Robertson was ‘thrilled, but deeply humbled and honoured’, to be included in the 2023 New Year’s Honours List. Image: Robertson Group

The company, which employs  more than 2,500, is now run by his son Elliot Robertson who became chief executive in 2020.

Sir Bill admitted the £616m turnover for Robertson Group (holdings) was “below our budgeted level” albeit it was up from £588m in the previous year.

Inflation not seen in 50 years

According to the company’s accounts for Robertson Group limited filed at Companies House, the firm faced “unprecedented levels of inflation across materials, labour and energy not seen in 50 years”.

Sir Bill’s statement added: “This on the back of the Covid-19 impact in 2020, has made the past two years some of the most challenging every encountered by a range of businesses.

“Our new financial year got off to a positive start, but, like many businesses, we continue to manage the ongoing challenges of labour and material shortages and significant price inflation.

“By working with our customers and supply chain, we try to mitigate the risks for us all as much as we can in exceptionally difficult inflationary times.”

 Elliot Robertson, chief executive of Robertson Group
Elliot Robertson, chief executive of Robertson Group said he was ‘confidence in our direction of travel’ . Image: Robertson Group

CEO Elliot Robertson said: “We anticipate that in the coming year as we continue to face the challenges of the economic climate that project start delays caused by inflation may influence our next year’s results.

“However, we have been in operation for 57 years, facing numerous economic challenges along the way and we have confidence in our direction of travel as we continue to make positive growth and contribute to the UK economy.

“Our solid balance sheet and capital base, reinforces our confidence that we will perform in the line with our forecasts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Bryan Snelling, Aberdeen Science Centre chief executive.
Aberdeen Science Centre seeks new chairperson
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
'It really has been a pleasure': Taylor's of Torry closes after nearly 100 years…
2
Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex's Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.
Aberdeen's FreshMex boss lands spicy six-figure deal to sell flavours in Asda
Target sports
Target sports venue reopens in Portree following six-month refurbishment
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
'He’s having fun': Hebridean Baker makes it to The Wall Street Journal
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Bring your horse - Highland Fold ice cream offers paddock for those who want…
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Video: Leap Automation hails north-east's 'super tech and entrepreneurial community'
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Cults Bank of Scotland to close in August - after only 27 regular customers…
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Schoolboy Sol sets up sweetie business after Dragon's Den-style pitch

Most Read

1
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
2
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Christian Ramirez reveals he suffered panic attack due to toll on his mental health…
3
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
4
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP’s complaints of ‘malicious’ abuse
5
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
6
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
‘It really has been a pleasure’: Taylor’s of Torry closes after nearly 100 years…
2
7
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Paedophile avoids prison despite being caught with indecent images for second time
8
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Behind the scenes: How Tetris crew turned Aberdeen into Soviet-era Moscow and Japan
9
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Fire on Lossiemouth beach sand dunes being treated as deliberate
10
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
More health professionals able to provide fit notes in NHS Grampian area after successful…
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Gull deterrents installed across Elgin ahead of breeding season
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Who's the Boss: New director for Blackadders and board members join VisitAberdeenshire and Greyhope…
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Willie Miller: Six new medals are much-deserved recognition for figures who made Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Community comes first for Junior club Lossiemouth United as they look to build full…
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
'In memory of Grandma': Inverness fundraiser drops off 100 Easter eggs for Highland Hospice
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Dealer who flung £5,000 drugs from window during raid given 'glimmer of hope' he'll…
Jodie Sloss standing with her arms crossed in front of the McLaren 570FGT4.
Jodie Sloss: How Oban Formula Women winner went from Ford Fiesta to McLaren
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison
Robertson completed the Treehouse in Inverness in summer 2022 as it continues to 'face the challenges of the economic climate'. Image: Scottish Canals.
Golf: Frightening field for Evening Express Champion of Champions men's scratch tournament

Editor's Picks

Most Commented