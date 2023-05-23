Got an idea about how to improve Elgin? Moray Council wants to hear from you!

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ideas for improving Elgin and tips to guide where future developments should be are being asked for by Moray Council.

The local authority wants to hear the views of locals to create a plan to shape the future of the community for the next 20 years.

Officials are eager to speak about a range of topics including where new housing developments should be, the regeneration of the town centre and what open spaces need improved.

Meanwhile, Moray-wide topics including climate change and infrastructure across the region will also be discussed.

The views will be incorporated into the new Local Development Plan, which, once approved by councillors, will guide planning policy across the region.

Hopes for ‘creative’ ideas from Elgin residents

A range of ideas about how to improve Elgin, including giant selfie letters, more events, and improvements to the night time economy, were put forward at a town summit event this month.

Council events have already been held in Forres, Aberlour and Dufftown, with the Elgin Town Hall drop-in exhibition due to be held on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

The event will also include information about the Moray Growth Deal projects while Stem education experts will run activities for children, including augmented reality, coding with robots, construction challenges and science investigations.

David Gordon, chairman of Moray Council’s planning and regulatory services committee, said: “We know locals are creative and innovative, so now is the time to bring those skills forward and get involved with shaping the future of our community.

“Future development in the region affects everybody so it’s in all of our interests to get the Local Development Plan right for the area – that means taking on board the views of the wider community and that’s exactly what this session is about.”

Further events are also planned for Lossiemouth on June 17, Fochabers on June 22 and Buckie on August 26.

Suggestions about how to improve Elgin and other communities can also be submitted online through the Moray Council website HERE.