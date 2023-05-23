Got an idea about how to improve Elgin? Moray Council wants to hear from you!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Got an idea about how to improve Elgin? Moray Council wants to hear from you!

A special event is being held at Elgin Town Hall for locals to have their say on what improvements are needed.

By David Mackay
Elgin High Street with St Giles Church in background and fountain in foreground.
Moray Council wants creative ideas about how to improve Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ideas for improving Elgin and tips to guide where future developments should be are being asked for by Moray Council.

The local authority wants to hear the views of locals to create a plan to shape the future of the community for the next 20 years.

Officials are eager to speak about a range of topics including where new housing developments should be, the regeneration of the town centre and what open spaces need improved.

Meanwhile, Moray-wide topics including climate change and infrastructure across the region will also be discussed.

The views will be incorporated into the new Local Development Plan, which, once approved by councillors, will guide planning policy across the region.

Hopes for ‘creative’ ideas from Elgin residents

A range of ideas about how to improve Elgin, including giant selfie letters, more events, and improvements to the night time economy, were put forward at a town summit event this month.

Council events have already been held in Forres, Aberlour and Dufftown, with the Elgin Town Hall drop-in exhibition due to be held on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

People relaxing by the pond in Cooper Park.
Cooper Park in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The event will also include information about the Moray Growth Deal projects while Stem education experts will run activities for children, including augmented reality, coding with robots, construction challenges and science investigations.

David Gordon, chairman of Moray Council’s planning and regulatory services committee, said: “We know locals are creative and innovative, so now is the time to bring those skills forward and get involved with shaping the future of our community.

“Future development in the region affects everybody so it’s in all of our interests to get the Local Development Plan right for the area – that means taking on board the views of the wider community and that’s exactly what this session is about.”

Further events are also planned for Lossiemouth on June 17, Fochabers on June 22 and Buckie on August 26.

Suggestions about how to improve Elgin and other communities can also be submitted online through the Moray Council website HERE.

From giant letters to a ‘foodie capital’ rebranding: The ideas that could revive Elgin town centre

