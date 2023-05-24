Moray provides support to 130 Ukrainian refugees seeking safety from invasion

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 130 Ukrainian refugees are now building a new life in Moray after being forced to flee their homeland.

The UN says millions have crossed borders into neighbouring countries following the Russian invasion with many more displaced inside the country.

Moray Council has now confirmed the region has provided a safe home for 133 individuals, with the UK welcoming 163,500 by February.

Today the local authority also agreed to provide assistance to refugees from Afghanistan.

While there has been no Afghan refugees in Moray to date, the council has recently received seven family referrals with them expected to move to the region in the near future.

Eight unaccompanied young people are also currently being supported by the council’s social work team.

Public meeting to discuss Moray refugee support

Concerns have been raised in Elgin about whether the community is able to cope with an influx of refugees without extra funding for council and health services.

The Eight Acres hotel in the town is currently taking single male asylum seekers until it reaches its capacity of about 50.

The men are being given their own room and meals while receiving £9.10 a week from the UK Government.

As they are not allowed to work while claims are being processed, opportunities are being sought for them to take part in activities and volunteering roles.

Meanwhile, a public meeting has been organised for locals to learn more about the support being provided for refugees in Moray.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: ““Following two stakeholder meetings with the Moray Asylum Oversight Group, a further three meetings are being organised.

“Elgin Community Council has offered to host a public meeting at Elgin Town Hall for local residents to find out more about the support being provided by the Oversight Group. The date for this will be published once confirmed.”