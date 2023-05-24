Adrenaline can carry Caley Thistle’s rusty squad far in Scottish Cup final, says Craig Brewster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Adrenaline can carry Caley Thistle’s rusty squad far in Scottish Cup final, says Craig Brewster

Inverness will face Celtic in Hampden showdown, having not played a competitive game since losing 2-1 against Ayr United on May 5.

By Paul Chalk
Craig Brewster hopes his old club, Caley Thistle, can upset the odds and beat Celtic in the June 3 Scottish Cup final.
Craig Brewster hopes his old club, Caley Thistle, can upset the odds and beat Celtic in the June 3 Scottish Cup final.

Scottish Cup match-winner Craig Brewster reckons former side Caley Thistle shouldn’t worry about their lack of competitive action ahead of facing Celtic in next week’s final.

The former Inverness player/manager and boss believes the excitement and focus on stopping Ange Postecoglou’s treble-chasers will more than make up for any lack of match sharpness.

Brewster famously scored Dundee United’s goal in the 1-0 victory against Rangers in the 1994 final as Walter Smith’s Light Blues targeted a double treble – but were beaten by the Tangerines.

Billy Dodds’ Inverness saw their Championship campaign end with a 2-1 home defeat against Ayr United on May 5, a result which crushed their promotion play-off bid after a terrific late surge of form.

The Highlanders have struggled to find opponents to play friendlies against to keep them ticking over for Hampden, with a 3-1 weekend win in Northern Ireland against Dungannon Swifts followed by a closed-door bounce game on Wednesday.

Brewster believes ICT will be ready for one massive effort on June 3.

He said: “It has been a long season; this is the end of it and it’s one last push. Inverness have not played competitive games since the start of the month, but they will have adrenaline and soak up the atmosphere and be ready.

Craig Brewster had two spells in charge of the Caley Jags; from 2004 to 2006 and from 2007 to 2009. Image: DC Thomson

“Everything will take care of itself for the players. They will be pumped up for this one. They must stay in the game as long as they can.

“If you do fall a goal down to Celtic, with their fans backing them, it becomes difficult, so, if Inverness get the chance, they must score.

“Someone can be a hero again for Inverness. It’s happened before.”

Craig Brewster with the Scottish Cup after he scored the winner in the final against Rangers. Image: SNS

ICT’s scoring star hailed by Brewster

Inverness have knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup three times since 2000, a record bettered only by Rangers, with the Parkhead club winning the competition on 10 occasions during the same period.

ICT got back into the cup this season after Queen’s Park were expelled for fielding an ineligible player in the 2-0 Caledonian Stadium win in January.

Since then, they have defeated Premiership opponents Livingston and Kilmarnock before seeing off League One side Falkirk 3-0 in last month’s semi-final.

Billy Mckay scored twice against Falkirk and is now just one goal shy of levelling Dennis Wyness’ club record haul of 101 goals.

Brewster, whose goals for Dunfermline Athletic knocked ICT out of the cup at the last-four stage in a replay in 2004, praised Mckay for his prolific form spanning more than a decade over three spells.

He added: “With Billy having the chance to match or beat Dennis’ record shows a great level of consistency and commitment to the club over many years.

“Billy certainly knows where the goal is. Goalscorers are hard to come by and scoring is the hardest part. If you can get someone to score goals, then you’re on a winner.

“Inverness have done themselves proud to get there. I just hope they can do themselves proud in the final.

“Billy will understand the task he’s got ahead and I wish him and his team all the very best.”

Special goal is always remembered

Reflecting on his cup-clinching goal for Dundee United 29 years ago, the former forward explained what it meant to him.

He said: “When you score the winning goal in the cup final, it’s special. My father told me that was the best day of his life, so these memories are special.

“We were the underdogs – Rangers had such a strong team. That was also my 20th goal of the season, which made it extra special.

ARCHVE | Dundee United 1-0 Rangers | 1994 Scottish Cup Final

⏪ On This Day in 1994, Dundee United Football Club lifted the Scottish Cup with a 1-0 win over Rangers at Hampden.⚽️ Craig Brewster, 47'

Posted by The Scottish Cup on Tuesday, 21 May 2019

“We went to Ibrox earlier in the season and won 3-0, so the manager Ivan Golac totally believed we could win it.

“The atmosphere leading up to the cup final was pretty relaxed, whereas maybe in the Jim McLean years, where the club had been in six cup finals and never won, the atmosphere was maybe more tense.

“With Ivan, he was a totally perfect personality. We had a good vibe that day and started the game really well. We never gave Rangers any encouragement and limited their chances.

“Every player played their part that day – it wasn’t about one individual. It was about the team putting in an all-round great performance.

“After the game, you think: ‘this is going to happen again’, but the truth is, unless you’re at Celtic or Rangers, it’s difficult.

“When you get there, you have to enjoy it, do your best and you just never know.”

