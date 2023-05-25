Call for urgent inquiry into ‘economically illiterate’ offshore wind options sell-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for urgent inquiry into ‘economically illiterate’ offshore wind options sell-off

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith tabled a motion seeking action at a meeting this week.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Offshore wind farm at sunset
Urgent inquiry called for into the sell off of offshore wind rights. Image: Shutterstock

Moray Council is calling for an urgent inquiry into the sell-off of offshore wind rights.

He believes the Scotwind auction in 2022 undersold areas for offshore wind projects because there was a maximum limit.

That was set at £100,000 per square km.

Mr Keith said the Scottish Government and the Crown Estate underestimated the value of resources.

‘Economically illiterate’

He called the decision to sell off areas of seabed to the private sector “economically illiterate”.

There are also concerns consortia that fail to deliver on their local supply chain commitments in relation to off shore developments can only be fined up to £250,000.

Similar auctions in the USA and England made up to 40 times more than the Scottish one, which received £750 million for around 27GW – double the current capacity of the Scottish renewable sector.

His motion to full council, seconded by member for Heldon and Laich John Cowe, was unanimously backed at Wednesday’s meeting.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Keith said: “Just imagine selling your house and telling the market the maximum price you’ll accept.

“You would not be so naive, but this insane decision has cost Scotland billions.

“If Scotland had raised the same value per GW as the rest of the UK it would be worth up to £28 billion.”

Council leader Kathleen Robertson will now write to energy secretary Neil Gray calling for an inquiry into the process.

Mr Keith wants any investigation to find out why a maximum price cap was set, why fines for failing to to deliver local supply chains are so low and what minister is responsible for those decisions.

He is also keen to know who advised the Scottish Government and the Crown Estate over the auction, and what can be done to maximise public benefit for similar projects in future.

