Call for urgent inquiry into ‘economically illiterate’ offshore wind options sell-off

Moray Council is calling for an urgent inquiry into the sell-off of offshore wind rights.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith tabled a motion seeking action at a meeting this week.

He believes the Scotwind auction in 2022 undersold areas for offshore wind projects because there was a maximum limit.

That was set at £100,000 per square km.

Mr Keith said the Scottish Government and the Crown Estate underestimated the value of resources.

‘Economically illiterate’

He called the decision to sell off areas of seabed to the private sector “economically illiterate”.

There are also concerns consortia that fail to deliver on their local supply chain commitments in relation to off shore developments can only be fined up to £250,000.

Similar auctions in the USA and England made up to 40 times more than the Scottish one, which received £750 million for around 27GW – double the current capacity of the Scottish renewable sector.

His motion to full council, seconded by member for Heldon and Laich John Cowe, was unanimously backed at Wednesday’s meeting.

Mr Keith said: “Just imagine selling your house and telling the market the maximum price you’ll accept.

“You would not be so naive, but this insane decision has cost Scotland billions.

“If Scotland had raised the same value per GW as the rest of the UK it would be worth up to £28 billion.”

Council leader Kathleen Robertson will now write to energy secretary Neil Gray calling for an inquiry into the process.

Mr Keith wants any investigation to find out why a maximum price cap was set, why fines for failing to to deliver local supply chains are so low and what minister is responsible for those decisions.

He is also keen to know who advised the Scottish Government and the Crown Estate over the auction, and what can be done to maximise public benefit for similar projects in future.