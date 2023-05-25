New report shows nearly £16 billion of investment pouring into north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New report shows nearly £16 billion of investment pouring into north-east

Chamber chief urges others to back region's 'big ambitions for the future'

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeen view
Business chiefs say Aberdeen and the surrounding area are ripe for more investment. Image: Colin Rennie /DC Thomson

Investment worth almost £16 billion will be poured into the north-east economy over the next decade, according to a new study.

The sixth edition of Investment Tracker – published by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) in partnership with Invest Aberdeen and Opportunity North East (One) – shows record levels of cash coming into the region between now and 2033.

On top of £6.5bn-worth of projects delivered since the report was launched in 2016, infrastructure and regeneration activities totalling £15.9bn are currently in the pipeline.

Projects galore

The new report, being launched at the James Hutton Institute this morning, includes:

  • £780 million in planned innovation and infrastructure projects as part of the City Region Deal, including £200 million earmarked for speeding up rail travel between the north-east and central belt
  • £315 million-worth of investment in town and city centres, including the new international food market under construction on Union Street.
  • £4.2bn-worth of transport projects, including ambitious £250 million plans to construct a rapid transit scheme in Aberdeen.
Belfast rapid transport system
Future plans for Aberdeen include a rapid transit system, similar to this one in Belfast. Image: Northern Ireland Department for Infrastructure
  • Commercial and residential developments worth £1.75 billion, including a £200m expansion of Union Square shopping centre, a £30 million project at fish processor Denholm Seafoods and the £137.5 million Cloverhill housing development in Bridge of Don
  • A further £403 million being invested in schools throughout the region as part of a near £1 billion investment in health and education
  • £368 million being invested in sport, leisure and culture, including £32 million on developing adventure tourism in the region
  • And £7.45 billion being invested in energy projects, including more than £1 billion in the Kintore Hydrogen project alone
Paddleboarder
Cash is being invested to make the north-east a mecca for adventure tourism. Shutterstock

Projects delivered since the last tracker include the £420m South Harbour expansion at Port of Aberdeen and ONE BioHub, targeting growth in the region’s life sciences sector.

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “Since the first in the series was published in 2016, the tracker has demonstrated, at a glance, the exciting plans for our city region.

“It shows this area has big ambitions for the future and that rumours of the demise of the place that has become Europe’s oil capital are greatly exaggerated.

Aberdeen in top 10 for several key economic indicators

“Our economy remains strong, with Aberdeen consistently ranking in the UK top 10 for foreign direct investment, regional GVA (the gross value added measure of economic growth) per capita and average earnings that are among the UK’s highest.

Mr Borthwick said those not already thinking about business opportunities in the north-east should be.

Rumours of the demise of the place that has become Europe’s oil capital are greatly exaggerated.”

Russell Borthwick, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

He added: “We have the backing of both governments to become a globally-significant renewable energy hub, building on 50 years of pioneering energy activities in the North Sea, protecting and creating tens of thousands of high-value jobs.

“At the same time, great progress continues to be made with the sector diversification strategy, stimulating new activities in our other key areas of strength – healthcare, life sciences, digital technologies, food, drink, tourism, agriculture and fisheries.”

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber Of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick.
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber Of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson

One chief executive Jennifer Craw said: “North-east Scotland is confident about its place in the future economy.

“It has a clear purpose in diversification and achieving a just transition to a net-zero economy.

“The approach to economic transformation pioneered here has identified, developed and secured funding, and delivered transformational projects with private sector leadership to boost growth and productivity in established and emerging industries.”

Mrs Craw added: “The message is clear – more investment here will deliver outcomes with a national economic reach.

“One is entering a new investment phase, and, with the right investment, is excited about how much more this region can achieve.”

Opportunity North East CEO Jennifer Craw.
Opportunity North East CEO Jennifer Craw.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater, speaking on behalf of inward investment-focused Invest Aberdeen, hailed the region’s ability to “deliver transformational projects and attract investment across key sectors of our economy”.

Mr Findlater continued: “North-east Scotland is a region of innovation and ambition.”

