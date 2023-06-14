New core paths ranger job could go ahead using Moray wind farm cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New core paths ranger job could go ahead using Moray wind farm cash

The ranger will be responsible for a three-year plan to upgrade routes and promote their use to walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.

A new ranger could be employed to roll out improvements to the paths network across Moray.

The core paths ranger will take forward a three-year plan to upgrade routes and promote their use.

They will also be in charge of recruiting volunteers to help with the work improve surfaces and clear access points.

Money for the job and improvements to the network comes from contributions relating to Dorenell wind farm, near Dufftown.

£188k for Moray core paths

A planning condition means the council receives £50,000 a year from developer EDF Energy.

And that amounts to £1.25 million over the 25 year lifetime of the wind farm.

Previously councillors agreed that money should be used to improve the condition and promote the use of Moray’s paths network.

Most of the work is expected to be small scale projects across the area to make the best use of resources.

Councillors will decide whether to go ahead with a new ranger job at a meeting next week.

Members of the economic development and infrastructure committee will make a decision on employing a ranger to take forward the three year action plan next week.

In his report open space officer Ian Douglas said the most efficient way to get improvements done was to employ someone.

He said: “Works at multiple locations spread across the whole of the paths network means that external contractors would likely be less interested in securing the work.

Dorenell wind farm cash

“And in any case existing council staff would still have to coordinate overall effort.

“Additionally, currently there is considerable market volatility and difficulty in securing contractors for this type of work.”

The fixed-term ranger job is expected to run from October this year until December 2025.

However the role could be extended depending on future funding.

New core paths ranger

Annual wages for the ranger are just under £28,000.

A total budget of £188,000 is earmarked for the three year project.

The action plan uses a traffic light system to grade the condition of the area’s paths.

There are 121 green routes that are considered to be in a good state, 159 amber and 78 in the red category.

Small scale projects

Those in the red grouping will be dealt with first.

Mr Douglas said: “The key objective is to make every prioritised core path as accessible as possible.

“The most effective way to achieve this in a way that spreads resources, is to implement small scale works across the network rather than limit operations to expensive projects in a few locations.”

Next week’s meeting will take place on June 20.

